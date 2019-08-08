Jade Cline Is Filming For ‘Teen Mom 2’ And Is Reportedly The ‘Exact Opposite’ Of Jenelle Evans

The cast of Teen Mom 2 is currently filming for Season 9B of the show. While fans will get to see longtime cast members Chelsea Houska, Leah Messer, Kailyn Lowry, and Briana DeJesus, one cast member will not be returning. MTV cut ties with Jenelle Evans back in May and the mom-of-three’s story will no longer be documented. However, MTV has replaced Jenelle with Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant star Jade Cline. A new article from The Ashley’s Reality Roundup reveals that Jade has been a pleasure on the set, unlike how Jenelle allegedly used to be.

A source who has reportedly worked on some of Jade’s shoots for the new season revealed that not only is she “lovely to work with,” but also that she is reliable and treats the production crew with respect.

Another source told The Ashley, “Jade has been the exact opposite of Jenelle.”

The source explained that some of the cast members tend to be “divas,” but with Jade, that is not the case.

Jenelle Evans filmed for Season 9 of the show, but the crew had a hard time getting footage of her. The crew was not able to film Jenelle when her husband, David Eason, was around. If he showed up during filming, production would immediately have to shut down. At one point, Jenelle went to Florida to film with Briana DeJesus.

A behind-the-scenes source opened up to The Ashley about what fans can expect to see from Jade on the next season.

“Jade’s story is just really sad. There were some super-tense moments, especially concerning her ex-boyfriend that were very scary.”

Reportedly, the other cast members are still filming for the season, but Jade’s segments have wrapped. The source attributed that to the fact that they hadn’t had to cancel any of Jade’s shoots or deal with any “drama queen tantrums.”

Jade Cline was introduced to viewers on Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant. The show followed a group of young moms and followed a similar format to the Teen Mom OG and Teen Mom 2 shows. It is unclear if there will be another season of Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant and — if there is — if a new cast member would be added to replace Jade.

As for Jenelle Evans, it doesn’t seem she will be returning to MTV anytime soon. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, when asked if she was ever returning to Teen Mom 2, she replied she had “no idea.”

It is unclear when the new season of Teen Mom 2 will air, but until then, fans can catch up with all-new episodes of Teen Mom OG Monday nights on MTV.