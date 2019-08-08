Former ‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Bristol Palin Snaps Selfie With All Her Children

Bristol Palin, who many may know as the daughter of former Governor of Alaska Sarah Palin, is a reality television veteran at this point. The Alaskan mom has been on Dancing With The Stars twice as a competitor, starred in her own reality show, Bristol Palin: Life’s A Tripp, and also appeared on Teen Mom OG. While Palin didn’t spend as long on the show as many of the other moms, remaining for less than a year, her casting was definitely noteworthy. Many people knew who she was before she appeared in a single episode, which isn’t often the case for the young moms who appear on the show.

Though she left the show a few months ago, Palin is still willing to give her fans glimpses into her life on Instagram. The mom of three recently shared a sweet shot of herself with her three children, all posing for the camera.

In the snap, Palin rocked a black blouse, printed skirt with a ruffle detail, and pointed toe pumps that made her legs look fantastic but were probably tough to chase after children in. She held her cell phone in one hand, made a peace sign with her other hand, and pouted her lips slightly for the camera. The busy mom even balanced her daughter on one hip in order to get all her kids in the shot.

While her youngest daughter perched on her hip was looking off into the distance, her other children were looking at the camera and flashed their own peace signs. Palin opted to dress her daughters in matching outfits, and the duo donned pink t-shirts with cheetah print pants.

The family mirror selfie received over 27,000 likes within just eleven hours, including a like from her mom, Sarah Palin. Palin’s fans took to the comments section with all of their questions.

Many fans asked the stylish mom where she bought her clothes, and asked in particular where her flirty skirt was from. Many fans also commented on her family and what a sweet shot she shared.

“Your little girls are getting so big!” one follower commented.

“Cutest gang ever,” another fan said.

Another fan couldn’t decide which aspect of the photo to compliment, so simply added “beautiful family! love your outfit!”

Palin has 585,000 followers on Instagram, which is quite a bit less than many of her former co-stars. For example, Amber Portwood has 1.8 million followers, while Maci McKinney has a staggering 4.2 million followers on Instagram. If Palin had remained on the popular MTV show for more than a few months, perhaps her Instagram audience would have increased as well.