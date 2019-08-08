‘Bachelor’ Nation Divided By Blake Horstmann And Caelynn Miller-Keyes Drama

Some 'Bachelor' alums are standing up for Blake Horstmann while others are defending Caelynn Miller-Keyes.

There’s only been two episodes of the hot summer show Bachelor in Paradise and already, there has been plenty of drama. On day one, Blake Horstmann, a contestant from Becca Kufrin’s season of The Bachelorette, arrived in paradise. It was instantly clear that he would be the talk of this season, many women already talking about their plans to try to get to know him. But when Caelynn Miller-Keyes of Colton Underwood’s season of The Bachelor arrived, it was clear that tensions were about to rise. Miller-Keyes stirred the pot by revealing that she and Horstmann had been involved prior to the show and things didn’t necessarily end well, according to

Miller-Keyes claimed that she and Horstmann had dated and eventually hooked up following a music festival earlier this year. The next morning, he revealed to her that he’d had sex with Kristina Schulman the very night prior. He then allegedly told Miller-Keyes to stay silent regarding their hookup so that he could go to paradise with his options open. Miller-Keyes slammed Horstmann during her private interviews, explaining that she felt disrespected because of his behavior.

Once the secret about the bizarre love triangle was revealed to the rest of the group, most people’s opinions regarding Horstmann began to rapidly change. He’s also faced extreme backlash on social media, with many Instagram and Twitter users slamming him for his allegedly manipulative actions. He quickly went on Instagram to try to defend his character and ended up releasing private text conversations between him and Miller-Keyes the night they slept together, explaining that he felt he had no other choice.

“I NEVER ghosted Caelynn, I NEVER called her a mistake and I absolutely NEVER EVER EVER silenced Caelynn. I never expected to have to do something like this, but after finally seeing the episodes I feel like I have no choice but to release the text exchanges between her and myself. This is the last thing I wanted to do, but my name and character are being attacked. My name is all I really have.”

The text messages themselves told a much different story than the one Miller-Keyes told. It appeared that it was actually she who initiated their hookup and who wanted to come over for “just sex.”

Blake Horstmann has released his text messages with Caelynn Miller-Keyes from Stagecoach weekend after she called him out on #BachelorInParadise! https://t.co/CnTyuJD74L pic.twitter.com/xDjtoTTTlt — HollywoodLife (@HollywoodLife) August 7, 2019

Loading...

Bachelor Nation alums crowded the comment section with support and praise.

“Thank you for being vulnerable and honest,” wrote Kaitlyn Bristowe.

Astrid Loch, Adam Gottschalk and others also commended him. Meanwhile, Amanda Stanton and Ashley Spivey criticized Horstmann for making a private conversation public.