‘The Walking Dead’ Spinoff: Scott Gimple Quizzed Over Possibility Of Crossover With ‘Fear The Walking Dead’

Potentially, the new spinoff series could crossover with 'Fear the Walking Dead.' However, Gimple wants to establish the new series first.

With the Walking Dead universe constantly expanding, the question of how the different groups will interact and, potentially, cross over is an ongoing narrative. Previously, most of this conversation has revolved around The Walking Dead and Fear the Walking Dead. However, with a new spinoff series now in production, fans are wondering if this one will also cross over with Fear the Walking Dead.

According to Fansided, at the recent San Diego Comic-Con, AMC’s chief content officer Scott M. Gimple was asked about the possibility of a crossover between the upcoming spinoff series and Fear the Walking Dead.

“Right now we’re trying to get [the new series] on its narrative feet before any crossover stuff happens,” Gimple said.

“But it’s certainly a possible thing for the future.”

Currently, Fear the Walking Dead is on a different timeline to The Walking Dead, so this could create some problems with the new spinoff series. Although, as yet it is unclear where the new series’ timeline will sit other than to say that the new characters cannot remember a time before the zombie apocalypse occurred.

Fear The Walking Dead has previously caught up with The Walking Dead timewise in order for Morgan (Lennie James) and then Dwight (Austin Amelio) to crossover between the two shows. However, thanks to a massive time jump in The Walking Dead, Fear is now well behind that timeline once more. Gimple also addressed this issue in relation to potential crossovers between the different groups in the various Walking Dead series.

“To [the] timeline question, there are some interesting aspects as to when that occurs as well. We have different things happening in The Walking Dead world. At one point it might all catch up with each other but we’re telling different sides of the story.”

In addition to the storyline timeframe issues, it is unclear yet where the new Walking Dead spinoff series will be set, although filming is currently underway in and around Richmond, Virginia. Depending on where the new series is set, could be an indicator, along with the timeline, of how easy it will be to have a crossover occur between the two series. So, for the time being, viewers will just have to wait until the new series premieres to find out more.

As yet, the latest spinoff series is unnamed, although, a working title of Monument has been suggested. It is unclear yet if this title is merely a working title or if it will go on to become the official title of the latest Walking Dead series.

You can view the latest teaser trailer for the upcoming Walking Dead spinoff series below.

Until the latest spinoff series drops to AMC in 2020, viewers can tune into Season 5 of Fear the Walking Dead returns to AMC on August 11. Season 10 of The Walking Dead then premieres a week after the Season 5 finale of Fear on AMC on October 6.