Victoria’s Secret’s First Transgender Model Valentina Sampaio Stuns In New Monochromatic Snap On Instagram

Victoria’s Secret’s first transgender model Valentina Sampaio has been making waves on social media lately — thanks to her beautiful looks, incredible physique and modeling talent.

Taking to her Instagram page, where she has attracted more than 328,000 followers, the 22-year-old model posted a new monochromatic picture which became an instant hit among her fans and followers.

In the snap, the stunner could be seen wearing a see-through white dress with a plunging neckline that not only allowed her to expose her bare chest, but it also showed a glimpse of her perky breasts. The model let her hair down and wore a full face of makeup to keep it glamorous and sexy.

Within seven hours of posting, and as of this writing, Valentina’s snap garnered close to 40,000 likes and over 300 comments where fans, followers and fellow models praised her to show appreciation and support. Her fellow models who liked the picture included Brooks Nader and Lais Ribeiro, while Mexican singer Paty Cantu also commented on the picture.

“[Sic] Sooo exquisite and overwhelmingly beautiful,” one of her fans commented on the snap. “You look so beautiful, your heart holds the color of your beauty,” wrote another.

A third fan, who seemed to be quite obsessed with Valentina, openly expressed his wishful thinking and said that he not only respects the hottie but would also like to take her out on a date.

Valentina shared another monochromatic picture where she could be seen wearing a black, backless dress that she teamed with a pair of metallic high-heeled booties. The model posed while bending down while the thigh-high slit of her stylish dress allowed Valentina to show off her sexy legs.

As of this writing, the picture has amassed about 50,000 likes and more than 1,300 comments which prove that Valentina is becoming increasingly popular in the photo-sharing website and fans are falling in love with her beautiful and sexy photographs. Apart from her fans, fellow VS models Lilly Aldridge, Elsa Hosk, Martha Hunt and Lais Ribeiro also liked the stunning picture.

While most of the comments on the picture were positive, some people also posted hateful comments to bring Valentina down. Her fans, however, backed her up and collectively bashed all the haters.

According to an article by Vogue France, the model was asked about how she began her modeling career. In response, she revealed the following.