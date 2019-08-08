‘Southern Charm’ Star Cameran Eubanks Shares Photo Of Doctor Husband Jason Wimberly With A Dog On Instagram

Cameran Eubanks shared a pic of Jason Wimberly in his scrubs with their neighbor's dog.

Cameran Eubanks shared a hilarious photo of her husband, Jason Wimberly, and their neighbor’s dog, Elvis, on her Instagram page on Tuesday, August 6.

Ahead of tonight’s new episode of Southern Charm Season 6, Eubanks took to her social media page and gave fans a rare look at her doctor husband, who was lying on his back while wearing blue scrubs. Meanwhile, Elvis was also lying on his back with Wimberly’s hand across his chest.

As fans of Eubanks may know, Elvis is owned by their neighbor but has made himself right at home at their Charleston house. There’s even an Instagram page titled “Elvis the Neighbor’s Dog,” which continuously shares images of Elvis spending time with Eubanks, Wimberly, and their family.

While the idea of having someone else’s dog making itself comfortable wherever he pleases may sound intrusive to some, Eubanks’ husband has completely embraced his presence and has even been caught grooming him and feeding him with a sippy cup.

Although it isn’t exactly clear, some Instagram users have suggested that Eubanks and Wimberly are caring for Elvis while their neighbor is deployed overseas. Either way, Elvis appears to be very happy with his second family and the way in which they’ve included him in their day to day lives.

In 2017, Eubanks spoke to The Daily Dish about her husband and explained why he was not featured on Southern Charm.

“He has zero desire to be on TV. I always joke that he is just a normal person and most normal people don’t want to be in the spotlight. Does this mean I am calling myself crazy? Absolutely. We all have a bit of an ego. Jason doesn’t have one, which is part of the reason I love him so much. He’s the yin to my yang,” she shared.

Two years later, during an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Eubanks confirmed that Wimberly would be featured in a cameo role during the show’s sixth season after she convinced him to attend a group event with her co-stars.

“I told him there would be a lot of people. You know, it’s not going to be focused on you. So, I think it actually calmed his nerves and he actually shows up to something. So the viewers will get to see my husband,” she explained.

To see more of Eubanks and her family, don’t miss new episodes of Southern Charm Season 6 on Wednesday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.