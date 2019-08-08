El Paso Shooter ‘A Coward, He Just Gave Up,’ Donald Trump Says, Twitter Asks, ‘Trump Didn’t Want Him To Stop?’

Donald Trump appeared to criticize the El Paso mass shooter for giving up rather than continuing to shoot people, leaving Twitter in disbelief.

In a bizarre moment during his visit to El Paso, Texas, four days after a horrifying mass shooting there killed 22 people, Donald Trump appeared to criticize the accused killer for giving up too easily. Quoted by BuzzFeed News reporter Claudia Koerner, posting on her Twitter feed, Trump told law enforcement personnel in El Paso, that the alleged shooter was “a coward.”

“He gave up, just gave up,” Trump said, as quoted by Koerner. The bizarre Trump “he gave up” quote was also reported by Bloomberg News.

The quote drew reaction of disbelief from Twitter users with one asking, “Huh? Trump didn’t want him to stop??”

Other Twitter users also attempted to understand the startling quote, with one wondering, “What the heck does that mean?” while another puzzled Twitter commenter wrote, “So he would have had words of praise for the domestic terrorist if said terrorist had gone down in a hail of bullets from law enforcement?”

But others saw a more sinister purpose in Trump’s seemingly odd statement that appeared to criticize the accused shooter for giving up on his massacre. One Twitter user speculated that Trump was deliberately attempted to “encourage the next right wing terrorist to increase the body count and not be taken alive.”

The remark by Trump was only one of many that drew outraged or puzzled reactions on a day when Trump was supposed to be offering comfort to survivors of the dual mass killings in El Paso and Dayton, Ohio — which took place within 15 hours of each other on Saturday morning and the early hours of Sunday, as The Inquisitr reported.

Many El Paso residents objected to Donald Trump’s visit there on Wednesday. Mario Tama / Getty Images

In another strange moment, even though Ohio Democratic Senator Sherrod Brown had words of praise for Trump’s conduct when he visited survivors of the Dayton, Ohio, mass shooting in a hospital there, both Trump and his press secretary Stephanie Grisham slammed Brown and Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley for supposedly criticizing his visit, according to NBC News.

“He was received well by the patients, as you’d expect. They were hurting, he was comforting,” Brown said of Trump’s visit, as quoted by NBC News.

Whaley added, “I think for the victims and for our first responders they were happy to see him, and they’ve been through an awful lot,” according to The Hill.

But that drew a bitter and angry Twitter post from Trump, in which he wrote that Brown and Whaley held a press conference that he called “a fraud. It bore no resemblance to what took place with those incredible people.”

Trump also boasted about the crowd size at his El Paso rally in February, according to a quite poster by Koerner on Twitter. “We could have sold it out four times,” Trump said of the rally six months ago.