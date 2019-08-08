Jenelle Evans’ Twitter ‘Launch’ Blasted, Horrified Reaction GIFs Pour In

Jenelle Evans may have left the MTV franchise that launched her career, but the former Teen Mom 2 star hasn’t given up on life. The 27-year-old took to Twitter today to announce that her cosmetics brand will be launching during New York Fashion Week this year. No photo was included in the announcement, which only included a text statement.

“FINALLY.. @PBandJenelley_1 will launch in NYC and during #NYFW! To sign up for the PR Boxes click the tag and DM. We are only giving 20 lucky winners a change [sic] to grab what’s to come for,” she tweeted.

As fans of the star will know, JE Cosmetics has been building up to its launch via its Instagram account, although the brand’s following still sits at a relatively modest 36,000 followers.

Fans have been responding to Jenelle’s tweet today. It doesn’t look like the star’s followers were too impressed. Many replies came in the form of memes — they included Britney Spears shaking her head, plus other reaction GIFs that are known to be used to voice disapproval, shock, or horror. A GIF showed America’s Got Talent judge Simon Cowell in one of his notorious moments.

“It’s a no from me,” read the caption alongside a picture of the Brit shaking his head with shocked-looking eyes.

Likewise featured in reaction GIF form was Avengers actor Robert Downey Jr. His facial expression expressed an element of horror.

Comments also came in from multiple users.

“No thanks. Strong pass – even if it’s free,” one user wrote.

“Were any animals harmed…oh wait,” another quipped.

This comment likely pertains to Jenelle and husband David Eason’s recent controversy. Earlier this year, Eason allegedly shot and killed the family’s dog Nugget. Following the scandal, both Jenelle and David lost — and eventually regained — custody of their three children. Jenelle was, however, fired from the MTV franchise following the alleged incident.

Other users seemed out to question the validity of the products being launched.

“Who wants to take bets on how quick it will get pulled from the market because it’s just crap or for some type of medical issues with it? I’ll start at 6 months tops,” the user wrote.

Loading...

Many others took to the comments section of Jenelle’s post to give her the thumbs-down.

Jenelle isn’t the only Teen Mom face to have branched into the world of business. Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry is CEO of CBD Pothead haircare brand. The show’s much-loved couple Chelsea Houska and husband Cole DeBoer have a collaboration with clothing retailer Itzy Ritzy. Over on Teen Mom OG, Maci Bookout and her husband, Taylor McKinney, have a popular lifestyle brand called Things That Matter.

How popular Jenelle’s cosmetics line will prove has yet to be seen, but it looks like viewers to the star’s tweet today might not be filling up their online carts.