‘Teen Mom OG’ Stars Amber Portwood And Andrew Glennon Are Reportedly ‘Done’ For Good After Her Arrest

Amber Portwood and Andrew Glennon are reportedly uninterested in reconciling their friendship after her July 5 arrest.

According to a report from Us Weekly magazine on August 7, the Teen Mom OG star and her boyfriend of about two years are “as good as done” and haven’t had any contact with one another since Glennon requested an order of protection against Portwood for himself and their son, 1-year-old James, last month.

“Andrew seems more concerned with public perception than getting back together with Amber. He’s done nothing to indicate he wants to be back with her, and she’s done nothing to indicate she wants to get back together with him,” a source told the magazine.

Portwood and Glennon began dating one another in summer 2017 after meeting on the set of WEtv’s Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars in Los Angeles, where Portwood was attempting to reconcile her relationship with ex-fiance Matt Baier. Then, in September of that same year, as they enjoyed a romantic getaway in Hawaii, Portwood and Glennon learned they were expecting their first child together.

Since their relationship began, Portwood and Glennon have been chronicling the ups and downs of their romance for the cameras of Teen Mom OG.

Although many fans were hoping for a reunion between Portwood and Glennon, things between them don’t appear to be headed in that direction. Instead, their dynamic has been quite tense as Glennon allegedly continues to be “malicious” with his social media postings.

“Andrew took James for a haircut and has posted many pictures of James — Andrew is rubbing it in Amber’s face that she can’t be with her son and Andrew is still staying in the house she owns,” the source said.

According to the insider, Glennon is a “dirty fighter” and said a lot of horrible things to Portwood prior to their dispute in July in an alleged effort to antagonize her. However, according to Glennon, who spoke to Us Weekly, Portwood is in control of their future. He also said that when it comes to his hopes for their relationship, he believes that taking care of the family he shares with Portwood is the best indicator of where he’d like to see them in the future.

He then said he is constantly showing James photos of his mother.

To see more of Portwood, Glennon, their family, and their co-stars, don’t miss new episodes of Teen Mom OG Season 10 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on MTV.