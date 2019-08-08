Olivia Culpo Flaunts Long Legs In Instagram Fashion Show

Olivia Culpo’s body looks good in just about any outfit, but for a recent Instagram post, she flaunted her toned physique in seven different looks — and asked her fans to tell her which one they liked the most.

The first look she highlighted was a neon green mini dress that showed off her toned legs. A belt cinched at her waist highlighted her curves, and the v-neck revealed just a hint of cleavage. She fully embraced the bright hue by accessorizing with a pair of futuristic green glasses, as well as hoop earrings and stilettos.

Culpo’s second look was just as bold, and consisted of a polka dot ruffled mini dress layered over a baggy white blouse. She finished the look with a small white purse and knee-high white boots, and rocked her hair in a casual tousled wave style.

For her third look, Culpo took things in a slightly more formal direction, and rocked a white off-the-shoulder dress with a thick black belt cinched at the waist. The dress had a button-up front that revealed a ton of Culpo’s thigh as she walked forward, and she paired the look with thigh-high black stiletto boots with an interesting cut-out toe detail. Her hair was sleek and chic in the snap.

Culpo’s fourth look was business chic, and consisted of a black blazer mini dress. Again, the brunette bombshell belted the waist of the outfit to accentuate her curves, and had her long legs on display. Her hair was styled into a sleek bob, and she paired the look with pointed-toe gold stiletto pumps.

Look number five was perfect for a night on the town, and had plenty of glitz and glam. Culpo’s legs were on display yet again in a mini dress, and a pair of metallic stiletto pumps elongated her tanned stems. Though the dress had her cleavage covered up, the fit of the dress meant her curves were on full display in the eye-catching fabric.

Loading...

Culpo changed her sartorial direction entirely for the sixth look in the series, and opted to wear a bohemian chic maxi dress with an interesting print on the bodice. Though the dress went all the way down to her ankles, Culpo kept the look sexy thanks to the sheer fabric that made up the majority of the skirt. She accessorized with a bold clutch and an embellished black hat.

Culpo finished off the photo series in luxury, and shared a shot in which she rocked printed shorts, an oversized cropped turtleneck, knee-high brown leather boots, and a statement fur coat. She topped the look off with a pair of sunglasses for a majorly elegant vibe.

Culpo’s fans weighed in in the comments section, sharing which of the outfits they liked the most.