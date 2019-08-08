Sofia Richie & Scott Disick Flaunt Major PDA During Kylie Jenner’s Birthday Celebration

Sofia Richie and Scott Disick are still going strong, and they’ve got the pictures to prove it.

According to The Daily Mail, Sofia Richie and Scott Disick couldn’t keep their hands off of each other this week as they traveled to Italy to celebrate Kylie Jenner’s 22nd birthday.

Scott and Sofia were photographed by the paparazzi during a tender moment while celebrating Kylie’s birthday week on a boat with other friends and family members.

In the snapshots, Sofia is seen rocking a black and white floral dress, which showcased her toned arms, long, lean legs, and tiny waist. Richie wrapped her arms around Disick to give him a passionate kiss while they enjoyed the scenery from a boat in Positano, Italy.

Richie had her long, blonde hair styled in sleek, straight strands the fell down her back and over her shoulders. She also donned a full face of makeup for the outing, which included darkened eyebrows, thick lashes, a shimmering highlighter, and nude lips.

The model accessorized her look by sporting a white and black sunhat, strappy sandals, and a pair of trendy sunglasses.

Meanwhile, Scott wore a pair of dark shorts and a navy blue, short-sleeved t-shirt. He completed his look with a pair of loafers, a watch on his wrist, and his own pair of sunglasses.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Scott Disick and Sofia Richie have been dating for about two years, and things are seemingly very serious between them. However, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is said to be dragging his feet when it comes to popping the question.

“Sofia is getting very impatient. She has been trying to remain confident that he will want to marry her, but her hope is starting to dwindle,” an insider told Radar Online.

The source went on to say that Disick’s been busy and hasn’t been giving Richie the attention that she’s used to.

“[Scott] has become more aloof and doesn’t have time for her anymore,” the insider claims.

In addition, Richie is also said to believe that Disick’s baby mama, Kourtney Kardashian, could have something to do with why he hasn’t put a ring on her finger yet.

“Sofia thinks that there is more than meets the eye as far as that is concerned. She has wanted the same thing for over a year now — a ring and a baby — and Scott needs to make one of those things happen stat,” the source added.

Fans can see more of Sofia Richie and Scott Disick by following the lovebirds on social media.