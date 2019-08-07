Kelly Dodd Could Be On The Outs With The ‘RHOC’ Cast For Good, Shannon Beador Teases Feud

There are 'certain circumstances' that may get in the way of a reconciliation.

Kelly Dodd may not be able to come back from the drama she found herself in the midst of during the 14th season of The Real Housewives of Orange County.

During an interview with Us Weekly magazine on August 6, Shannon Beador opened up about the new episodes of the series and said that “because of certain circumstances,” Dodd’s issues with her co-stars will likely be much harder to overcome.

“There are a lot of things that happen with Kelly Dodd this season. … Between she and a few people,” Beador explained.

According to Beador, she is disappointed by the way in which her and Dodd’s friendship came to an end during Season 14, especially since they became so close last year amid their divorces from David Beador and Michael Dodd, respectively, both of which began in late 2017.

“It’s a shame because we started out the season being close friends and we did spend time together off-camera. I did consider her to be a friend,” Beador said.

While Beador couldn’t reveal details about when and where her falling out with Dodd took place, they appeared to be on good terms with one another up until sometime in March, when Beador shared a photo of the two of them posing alongside one another on a train.

At the end of production non The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 13 last year, Dodd was seen going head-to-head with Vicki Gunvalson at the reunion special over allegations of drug use aimed at Dodd. While Dodd denied the reports, and also fired back at Gunvalson for suggesting she wasn’t a good parent, their tension seemed to continue to grow during filming on Season 14. Meanwhile, Gunvalson’s friendship with Beador, who she’s feuded with on and off over the past few seasons, grew stronger.

As Beador explained to Us Weekly, she filmed with Gunvalson a lot earlier this year and when it comes to their friendship with Tamra Judge, she said the “Tres Amigas are alive and well,” despite of Gunvalson’s unexpected demotion.

“I filmed with her a lot,” Beador explained to the magazine. “Vicki’s always going to be a part of the show. I don’t look at her as not being a full-time Housewife. I really don’t. She is in the mix.”

To see more of Beador, Dodd, and their co-stars, don’t miss new episodes of The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 14 on Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.