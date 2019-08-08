Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Suggests ‘Hobbs & Shaw’/’Walking Dead’ Crossover After Finding Out Creator Is A Fan

After Robert Kirkman tweeted abut 'Hobbs & Shaw,' Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson suggested a crossover with 'The Walking Dead.'

Fans of both The Walking Dead and the Fast and Furious franchise got excited recently when Walking Dead creator, Robert Kirkman professed his love for the new Fast and Furious movie, Hobbs & Shaw.

In a tweet posted to Kirkman’s official Twitter account, he repeated the movie title over and over again and fans immediately started to question what the tweet actually meant. There was also a lot of speculation regarding a crossover between the two franchises as a result of it.

“Wait does this mean @TheRock is going to be in the Rick Grimes #CommonWealth movie?” one fan tweeted.

As fans discussed the possibility, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson got on board and things really started to heat up regarding a crossover between The Walking Dead and the Fast and Furious franchises.

“When the creator of Walking Dead loves @HobbsAndShaw,” The Rock’s said via his official Twitter account.

“I smell our universes colliding on screen…”

Fans immediately jumped on board with the development and, as Bleeding Cool points out, the possibility of The Rock appearing in The Walking Dead franchise as Commonwealth’s main military man Mercer was also born. Although, this is not a crossover between the two franchises by any stretch of the imagination. However, it would certainly be awesome fun for fans of The Fast and the Furious.

AMC

As Screen Rant points out, it is highly unusual for two franchises to crossover. However, it is not completely unheard of. Clearcut crossovers are actually quite rare but there is a certain popularity for mashups between franchises, such as the Alien Vs. Predator movies. So, the potential is there for some sort of crossover in a variety of different formats.

As for whether or not this will actually happen between Hobbs & Shaw and The Walking Dead, remains to be seen. However, the likelihood is that it won’t happen and that both Kirkman and The Rock were just eager to show their appreciation for each other’s franchises. Although, as Screen Rant points out, there is a tentative relationship between the two franchises with Robert Kirkman involved in first-look deal with Universal Pictures.

Of course, some fans remain hopeful that a crossover could occur in the future even if the two worlds are so vastly different from each other.

Fast and Furious: Hobbs & Shaw is currently available to view in selected theaters.

Season 10 of The Walking Dead premieres on AMC on October 6. You can view the trailer below.