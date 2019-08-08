Draya Michele Stuns On Instagram While Flaunting Major Cleavage In A Tight Turquoise Dress

Draya Michele is pulling out all of the stops in her latest Instagram post.

The Basketball Wives alum posted a photo on Instagram Wednesday of herself wearing a tight, curve-hugging turquoise dress. According to her tag, the dress is from online retailer Fashion Nova. In the photo, Draya is standing and facing the camera as she shows off her dangerous curves and major cleavage. Her black hair is styled in a long bob and she is wearing subtle makeup in the photo, only adding on eyeshadow and lip gloss. The entrepreneur is also wearing multiple gold rings for accessories.

At the time of writing, Draya’s post received more than 50,000 likes from the personality’s 7.5 million followers. The photo also received more than 400 comments under the post.

“Love this color,” one follower said, followed by a heart emoji.

“The black hair and this color dress on the skin tone is a yes,” another follower commented.

The Mint Swim CEO has been serving multiple looks this week. On Tuesday, August 6, Draya posed again for the popular app in an even more fashionable look. While sitting down, the actress is rocking another Fashion Nova dress. With this one, Draya is wearing a white, one-sleeve dress with small holes to one side that exposes her thighs. The dress also has gold decals across the right side of it. At the time of writing, the photo received more than 90,000 likes. The photo also received more than 700 comments.

“I’ll say this again we need a Fashion Nova X Draya!!!!” one follower exclaimed.

“Absolutely Stunning!” another follower said.

The Inquisitr previously shared that Draya has been having quite the summer. The jet-setting celeb was one of the influencers who were invited to join Kylie Jenner to Turks and Caicos back in July. Other attendees on the trip were Anastasia “Stassie” Karanikolaou, Sofia Richie and Yris Palmer. Jenner’s daughter Stormi and her boyfriend Travis Scott also were on the trip alongside her.

Draya was seen boarding the plane with the crew, who wore matching pink sweatsuits in celebration of Jenner’s skincare line, Kylie Skin. She and Karanikolaou also posed for the camera together while wearing matching outfits from Oh Polly.

“When you walk out in the same bodysuit you know it’s time for another twin pic,” Karanikolau captioned under the Instagram post of her and Draya together.

Fans of Draya Michele can follow her on Instagram for more updates from the influencer.