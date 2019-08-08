5 Times ‘Bachelor’ And ‘Bachelorette’ Contestants Had Sex While Taping The ABC Show

The most recent The Bachelorette, Hannah Brown, has been open about who she did and did not have sex with while filming her season of The Bachelor franchise. For instance, the pageant queen divulged that she and Peter Weber had sex four times. But, as The Inquisitr reported, the pair did not end up being a forever couple.

Hannah’s confessions disclosing carnal knowledge on a show that aims to bring two people together in matrimony is not commonly disclosed. However, when Bachelor Nation contestants compete, this is probably one of the more serious decisions each needs to make, either before signing up or on the proverbial spur of the moment.

That moment can last a long time when Fantasy Suite dates take place. After all, the cameras are off for 12 hours and the evening is free of peeping eyes belonging to anyone other than the couple involved. With that said, the following are five couples who did consummate their evening of pleasure during their overnight dates or even when the two were taking part in one-on-one time when nobody was looking.

Ali Fedotowsky, Season 6, The Bachelorette

Bachelorette Ali admitted to having sex while taping the show. After all, that part of a relationship is one that is important to many people considering marriage, unless they are “waiting for religious reasons or personal reasons,” she relayed.

“For example, on my season, I know I wanted to be with one guy, so I didn’t even want to spend the night with the other guy. So I asked one of the producers to call and make up an excuse for me to be able to leave the room.”

Courtney Robertson, Season 16, The Bachelor

Courtney wasn’t shy when she claimed to have had sex with The Bachelor Ben Flajnik while the skinny-dipping pair were playing around in the ocean, as she told Nancy O’Dell during an Entertainment Tonight interview.

“It was very brief. The tide was coming in. It was difficult.”

She admitted she also had sex three times during her time with Ben while the couple took over the Fantasy Suite. She noted that condoms were unavailable at the time.

Andi Dorfman, The Bachelorette, Season 10

Andi dedicated a whole chapter in her book, Bachelor Nation. It’s Not Okay: Turning Heartbreak into Happily Never After, about having sex with Nick Viall. During the season finale on After The Final Rose, the rejected suitor spoke clearly about their hook-up in the Fantasy Suite, as quoted by USA Today.

“Knowing how in love with you I was, if you weren’t in love with me, I’m just not sure why you made love with me.”

Bob Guiney, The Bachelor, Season 4

While Bob Guiney didn’t name names regarding who he had sex with on The Bachelor, the show’s creator called his ability in that area the most prolific of any of the contestants up until that point.

In fact, Mike Fleiss trumped Bob’s title on 20/20, giving the guy props for his prowess, as remembered by the New York Post.

“Mike Fleiss confessed that the businessman bedded 5 ½ women. While Guiney has since called the claim ‘preposterous,’ former producer Jason Carbone confessed that Guiney not only kissed the most girls, but ‘kept all of his activities to the Fantasy Suite.'”

Kathryn Bristow, The Bachelorette, Season 11

Nick Viall was back for another Bachelorette season after his debut with Andi Dorfman. His intimate time with Kathryn Bristow, which included sexual relations with the stunning brunette, didn’t come during a Fantasy Suite date, either.

Once again, though, Nick was left in the dust for another guy — a situation that often happens on ABC’s The Bachelor and its sexy sister show, The Bachelorette.