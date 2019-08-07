‘RHOBH’ Star Denise Richards Claims Ex-Husband Charlie Sheen Bled Her Dry During Their Divorce

Denise Richards says her legal bills were horrendous.

Denise Richards may not have aspired to become a reality star before agreeing to star in the E! Network’s Denise Richards: It’s Complicated. Instead, according to a new report, the 48-year-old actress turned to reality television years ago to help her pay for her custody divorce from former husband Charlie Sheen.

During an interview on the Daddy Issues podcast, via a report from Us Weekly on August 7, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, who recently landed a role in the Beverly Hills, 90210 reboot, BH90210, admitted that she had to get a job in the reality TV world.

“Back during the show I did at E!, I had to do that. I had too many legal bills with my ex-husband. He said he wanted to bleed me dry, and he did. Those legal fees add up quite fast,” Richards explained.

According to Richards, she had trouble finding work after her split from Sheen due to the highly-publicized nature of their breakup. As she explained, there was a lot of negativity tied to her relationship with Sheen, which made it hard for her to move on with her career as an actress. So, rather than continue to struggle, Richards branched out into reality television and starred on her self-titled series on the E! Network for two seasons.

As fans may recall, the show aired from 2008 to 2009 and showcased Richards’ life as a single mom.

Richards and Sheen tied the knot in June 2002 and less than three years later, while pregnant with their second daughter Lola, now 14, Richards filed for divorce. The former couple also shares 15-year-old Sam and after their split, Richards adopted a third child as a single mom.

Years after her divorce from Sheen was finalized, Richards wed current husband Aaron Phypers and earlier this year, their nuptials aired on the ninth season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Around the same time, Richards was seen looking back on her tumultuous relationship with Sheen and how the drama between them may have impacted their kids’ childhood.

“It’s surreal when you start to see your kids become adults. It makes me cry,” she said at the time. “I just feel like I f**ked up a lot with their dad. I don’t want them to look back at their childhood and remember [arguments].”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 10 is expected to go into production in the coming months. No word yet on whether or not Richards will be featured.