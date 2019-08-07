WWE News: Batista Loses His Mind After Being Turned Away From Movie Theater For Being A Minute Late

The former world champion and movie star needs to follow the rules too.

When it comes to the world of being a celebrity, there are certain rules that even the rich and famous need to follow. Dave Bautista, known as Batista in WWE, recently tried to go see a movie at a theater in New Mexico, but he didn’t end up getting to enjoy it. Due to being a minute late and the theater enforcing their strict “don’t be late” policy, he was refused entry which led to him absolutely losing his mind on Twitter.

The former WWE World Champion and star of Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy went to go see Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, but it just didn’t work out. He arrived at the Flix Brewhouse in Albuquerque for the 3:15 p.m. show, but he wasn’t allowed entry due to being late.

According to TMZ Sports, the Flix Brewhouse has a strict policy about not allowing late arrivals in order to “protect the movie experience for our guests.” While Batista has said that he and his guest were just “one minute late,” the theater is stating that they arrived around 3:30 p.m.

That didn’t really seem to matter to the former WWE superstar as he decided to go off on a Twitter tirade which ripped the theater to threads.

@FlixBrewhouseNM Worse experience at a novie theater in my life. Yourr manager Tiffany needs some serious help with her people skills. You’re welcome for taking pictures with all your customers while Tiffany was treating me & @OmariHardwick just like ???? #badbusiness — Dave Bautista (@DaveBautista) August 7, 2019

Batista went on to say that the theater was empty except for his assistant who was already in there, so, the experience wouldn’t have been ruined for anyone. The Marvel star also said that his assistant exited the theater and went back in which goes against what Flix says is part of their policy.

After having a response from Flix Brewhouse, Batista went on to rip them for allowing a photo session in their lobby.

Maybe you can protect your guests novie experience by not allowing a photo session in your lobby while being turned away for being a minute late from the theater doors closing. I didn’t mind because I like to treat people with courtesy. But that’s just me. https://t.co/a2YV7irVBP — Dave Bautista (@DaveBautista) August 7, 2019

It’s not entirely known if this stoppage by the fans is what ended up causing him to be late or night.

⁦@FlixBrewhouseNM⁩ literally the trailers hadnt event stopped playing when I texted my assistant that we weren’t being allowed in! That’s just messed up! Thanks Tiffany!! #Badbusiness pic.twitter.com/veFpkjXHfD — Dave Bautista (@DaveBautista) August 7, 2019

After he stopped going off on his own, Batista did begin responding to different fans who were tweeting at him. One said that the only real resolution would be for “Tiffany” and Dave to meet in a ladder match at WrestleMania, but he fears she won’t allow late arrivals to see the match.

Dave Bautista Goes Scorched-Earth On Movie Theater Over Late Entry Refusal https://t.co/fJ1lxX8kby — TMZ Sports (@TMZ_Sports) August 7, 2019

As more tweets came about, Dave Bautista did reveal that he ended up arriving at 3:30 p.m. for the movie which started at 3:15 p.m., so, they were more than just one minute late. Still, the former WWE superstar believes it simply would have been the right thing to do to let them in for the showing. Either way, the Flix Brewhouse now has a new enemy against them, and it certainly isn’t one that is going to let this go.