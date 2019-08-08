Victoria’s Secret Model Sadie Newman Goes Topless In Latest Instagram Snap

English model Sadie Newman, who rose to fame after walking the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2018 for the first time, has carved out quite a name for herself on social media.

The stunner, who has more than 215,000 followers on Instagram, recently took to her page and stunned everyone with a monochromatic topless image.

In the snap, Sadie seductively looked at the camera to strike a pose. She let her beautiful, brunette tresses down, wore minimal makeup, and accessorized with a gold necklace and a gold ring. Even though she censored her breasts with the help of her hands and arms so as not to violate Instagram’s policy on full-on nudity, she left a lot to titillate her fans.

To spice things up, the model also left her jeans unbuttoned to stimulate the imagination of her fans — a move that did her nothing but favors as the highly-NSFW picture sent temperatures soaring and became an instant hit.

Within less than a day, and as of the writing of this piece, the picture has amassed more than 12,500 likes and over 132 comments where fans drooled over the model’s hotness.

In the caption, the model informed her fans that the risque snap was captured by famous celebrity photographer, Derek Kettela, who has worked with some very famous models and actresses in the past.

Apart from her followers, fellow models, including Nadine Leopold, Caroline Kelley, Jasmyn Wilkins, Herieth Paul, and Katherine Hughes also liked the picture to show appreciation and support for Sadie.

Commenting on the snap, one of her fans wrote that Sadie is absolutely perfect, while another one said that she is one of the most stunning Victoria’s Secret models out there.

Other fans, per usual, used heart, kiss, and fire emoji to describe the model’s beauty, while the remaining fans used words and phrases like “true goddess, “sensual,” “you are incredible,” and “literally the prettiest,” to praise the hot model.

Before sharing the topless snap, Sadie treated her fans to another sultry picture where she could be seen wearing a printed top which she paired with jeans. Wearing minimal makeup, the model let her hair down and flashed her signature smile to melt many hearts. Per the geotag, the snap was captured in Los Angeles, California.

Even though the 25-year-old model is relatively new to the world of Victoria’s Secret, she knows a thing or two about the fashion industry because she has considerable experience in the field.

According to an article by The Express, Sadie has been modeling for the past 10 years. Per the piece, when the model was selected for VSFS18, she couldn’t contain her excitement and wrote the following on her Instagram page.