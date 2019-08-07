‘RHOC’ Star Gina Kirschenheiter Wants Estranged Husband Matt Drug Tested Amid Their Custody Battle

Gina Kirschenheiter and Matt Kirschenheiter are fighting for custody of their three children.

Gina Kirschenheiter wants to make sure that her estranged husband, Matt Kirschenheiter, isn’t on drugs.

Amid their messy custody battle over their three kids, including 7-year-old Nicholas, 5-year-old Sienna, and 4-year-old Luca, the Real Housewives of Orange County star has requested Matt undergo drug testing in new court documents.

On August 6, The Blast revealed that Gina asked the court to add the new terms to the temporary custody agreement she and Matt are currently abiding by. Gina also requested an emergency hearing and asked a judge to order Matt to “submit to random expanded urine drug/alcohol testing within 24 hours of” her written request.

According to the report, Gina wants Matt’s visitation canceled if he fails the test.

While Matt has not yet addressed his potential drug use publicly, Gina said in her court documents that her request for drug testing was prompted by the fact that Matt supposedly informed her that he is going to rehab for 30 days.

“Matt has a drug and alcohol issue,” she wrote in her court documents.

Also in Gina’s documents, the reality star accused Matt of violating their temporary custody agreement by failing to have his parents present for a visit with their kids.

Although Gina admitted to considering getting back together with Matt, even after he was arrested on suspicion of domestic violence in June, she told the court she ultimately opted against doing so. That said, she did reveal that her soon-to-be-ex-husband was “remorseful” about what took place between them and told her so in a text message.

In response to Gina’s documents, Matt has fired back at the reality star’s request by suggesting there is no real reason for an emergency hearing. He also pointed out that Gina was arrested for DUI earlier this year while he has no alcohol or drug-related crimes on his record.

According to Matt, Gina has used their split to “further her ‘story’ of domestic violence” on The Real Housewives of Orange County and recently shot additional scenes for the series that featured her speaking about the claims made against him.

Matt went on to demand Gina’s request not be granted and in turn, a judge sided with him and declined Gina’s request for an emergency custody hearing.

The couple will instead attend a hearing later this month to address their ongoing custody battle.

To see more of Kirschenheiter and her co-stars, don’t miss new episodes of The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 14 on Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.