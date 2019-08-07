‘The Walking Dead’: AMC’s Scott Gimple Won’t Rule Out Rick And Daryl Reunion

As the 'Walking Dead' universe expands, there is more opportunity to revisit friendships.

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses AMC’s The Walking Dead. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed all available episodes and wish to avoid spoilers.

Is there anything more heartbreaking than Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus) looking for his lost friend, Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln)? While Rick was transported away to safety by Jadis/Anne (Pollyanna McIntosh), to those around him, it appeared the character had died during the explosion he created on the bridge in Season 9. This meant that Daryl spent a long time searching the banks of the river for Rick, or his remains.

With AMC announcing at least one movie dedicated to Rick’s story after he was rescued, fans already know that they will get to revisit Rick’s story. However, AMC’s chief content officer Scott Gimple suggests that Daryl might also get a chance to be reunited with Rick at some point in the future.

Gimple made this announcement during the recent San Diego Comic-Con, according to Comic Book. When asked about a Rick and Daryl reunion, Gimple said that the possibility can’t be ruled out.

“I’ll say this. You said, ‘Will he ever?’ I can’t rule that out.”

Gimple put this down, in part, to the fact that the Walking Dead universe has now expanded. With the additional fact that “the canvas is getting much, much bigger,” he added that there is room for expansion on how the stories are now told.

“All of these characters are going to have rich stories, and we’re going to tell them in all sorts of ways,” Gimple explained further.

Gene Page / AMC

Already, alongside Walking Dead movies, a third series is in development and currently being filmed. As a result of these new opportunities, there appears to be more of an opportunity for stories to be revisited or for characters to cross over, much in the way Morgan (Lennie James) and Dwight (Austin Amelio) did between The Walking Dead and Fear the Walking Dead.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Norman Reedus is already open to the possibility of Daryl and Rick reuniting.

“I definitely think, if that’s on the cards, that should without a doubt happen,” Reedus told IGN at San Diego Comic-Con when asked about a Rick and Daryl reunion.

Loading...

Of course, all of this is mere speculation for the time being. For now, viewers will just have to continue watching The Walking Dead and the other options available in the Walking Dead universe to find out more.

You can also view the new trailer for Season 10 of The Walking Dead below.

Season 10 of The Walking Dead premieres on AMC on October 6.