WWE News: Former Champion Tells WWE To ‘Stop Wasting’ Asian Superstars

After the big botch on "SmackDown Live," WWE has received a lot of criticism.

The tag team of Asuka and Kairi Sane was expected to dominate the WWE women’s tag team division and end up winning the titles before too long. On this week’s Monday Night Raw, they came up short of the tag titles again as Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross captured them from The IIconics. Now, a former champion has taken to Twitter to criticize WWE for wasting the talent of Asian female superstars.

On Raw, The IIconics put the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship on the line in a Fatal 4-Way Elimination Match. Bliss and Cross ended up defeating the three other teams and walking away with the titles, but what becomes of the Kabuki Warriors now?

Well, the bigger wonder may be how the WWE technical team ended up messing up so badly that it brought about harsh criticism.

Many noticed that when Asuka and Sane were introduced for their match, the graphic on the screen didn’t exactly give the correct details. While it did list them as the Kabuki Warriors, it listed the Twitter handles for Sane and for NXT superstar Io Shirai.

Shirai also happens to be an Asian superstar and it has brought about many fans claiming that WWE is not respecting their culture. Someone else who happened to take notice of the error is former WWE Women’s Champion Gail Kim who decided to publicly rip the promotion on Twitter.

Wow….. so sad when they have the most talented asian female wrestlers on the planet. Wake up @wwe and stop wasting all of them. Utilize their talent! https://t.co/GYUSEac8on — Gail Kim-Irvine (@gailkimITSME) August 6, 2019

When all was said and done, the Kabuki Warriors were one of the final two teams in the elimination match, but they came up short. As of this time, it isn’t known if the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship will be defended at SummerSlam, but no match is planned.

Many fans lashed out at WWE for not knowing the difference between their Asian superstars which brought about even more anger. Io Shirai also happened to notice the error which was being shared on Twitter in screenshot form, and she responded with a very simple tweet.

There have been a number of production mistakes on WWE television lately, and there appears to be a good reason for them. Ringside News is reporting that the team has messed up more often due to the fact they’re overly exhausted from the grueling schedule.

It is very possible that the Raw graphic mistake and any other problems are due to exhaustion and being overworked, but fans really latched onto this one. Gail Kim joining in on the mistake has brought even more attention to the issue and now, the focus is on WWE misusing their Asian superstars.