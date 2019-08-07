Police Interrogates Former ‘X Factor’ Star Danny Tetley For Allegedly Asking A Minor To Send Him Sexual Images

Former X Factor star Danny Tetley has been taken into custody by the police in Bradford, England, for allegedly asking a child to send him sexual images online.

According to an article by The Sun, when the police learned about the allegation and started tracking him down, the singer voluntarily handed himself over to the police so that an investigation could start. He, however, denied all allegations and claimed that he has been “set up.”

Per the outlet, the 37-year-old singer has been taken into custody thrice this summer, however, he was bailed out as police carried out the investigation. The singer confirmed that his phone had been confiscated by the police as part of the investigation.

“This kind of thing [setting him up] has gone on for ages because people don’t like to see me do well. I’ve never handled the fame very well. I haven’t worked this hard just for me to be slaughtered,” Tetley told The Sun.

Speaking to The Daily Mail, the singer’s management said that Tetley was not arrested, rather he has been cooperating with the police.

Danny shot to fame after he competed in the Series 15 of The X Factor. He was part of the Over 30s category, and was mentored by Ayda Field. After the show ended, the singer claimed that he didn’t receive any kind of aftercare from anyone, which deteriorated his mental health.

“They knew my mental state well, my mental state I’ve after, I’ve had depression for eight years,” Tetley told The Daily Mail.

Former X Factor star Danny Tetley arrested after ‘asking a child to send him sexual images’ https://t.co/USmAx4FlaJ pic.twitter.com/KNJHzFzemU — The Sun (@TheSun) August 7, 2019

This wasn’t the first time that the singer had been involved in a scandal. Earlier this year, he was caught on camera snorting a massive line of cocaine. In the video, Tetley said that he uses the illegal drug as a way to treat himself after “working his a** off.”

According to a separate article by The Sun, the singer said the following in the video.

“I’ve worked my a** off for everything that I’ve got, but THIS is how I enjoy my time after working my f***ing arse off.”

Loading...

He also claimed to have set a “world record” for snorting the biggest line of cocaine. As the video went viral and people started calling him out for his behavior, Tetley admitted that he made a “huge mistake.” Per The Sun, the singer said that he is not in a position to defend the video, adding that it’s not something that he feels proud of.

“I take full responsibility for my actions and I would encourage anybody battling their demons to seek professional help,” he said.