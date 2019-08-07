Hannah Palmer Spreads Legs In Plunging Swimsuit: ‘Intrigue Me’

Hannah Palmer is packing a real punch these days. The Maxim model may not have won the magazine’s Cover Girl prize last year, but her fans would likely argue that she’s having the last laugh. The blonde’s Instagram following is fast-rising on account of her sexy swimsuit updates, although this blue-eyed-blonde has more than just her fierce curves ticking boxes. With a certain innocence balancing out her racy ensembles, this Arizona native seems to bring something fresh in the world of Instagram’s swimsuit faces.

Earlier today, Hannah updated her account straight from the beach. The blonde had been photographed on sands, although oceans behind her were somewhat blurred.

Hannah herself was in crystal-clear focus, though. She was piercing the camera with her deep gaze as she kneeled on the shores with her legs somewhat spread. Wednesday may not have been bikini day for Hannah, but this swimwear lover hadn’t abandoned her favorite getup. Hannah was knocking the camera dead in a navy swimsuit with an unusual finish: while the star’s trademark and ample cleavage was on display, the swimsuit had a long-sleeved finish.

While the first photo showed Hannah shot in full-frontal positioning, the second opted for semi-profile. Here, the model sent her fans a little pout, alongside a different view of her fit, toned, and curvy frame.

A mysterious caption from Hannah appeared to be drawing in viewers for more, although this bombshell doesn’t need much to rake in the engagement. Her post had racked up over 19,000 likes within just one hour of going live. The same time frame brought over 320 fans into the comments section. Unsurprisingly, Instagram seemed to be giving Hannah and her knockout swimsuit the thumbs-up.

Loading...

Hannah may not share much about her life on Instagram, but her aspirations have been outlined. Speaking to Maxim about what she would do with the $25,000 Cover Girl prize were she lucky enough to win it last year, Hannah told the magazine what she’d do with the cash.