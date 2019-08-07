Andy Cohen Reacts To Shannon Beador’s New Boyfriend John Janssen During New ‘WWHL’ Episode

Shannon Beador appeared on 'Watch What Happens Live' on Tuesday.

Shannon Beador appeared on Watch What Happens Live on Tuesday night after the premiere episode of The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 14 and during the show, host Andy Cohen reacted to the news of her new relationship.

Days after Beador went public with her new romance with businessman John Janssen on Instagram, Andy admitted that after meeting Janssen on the set of his talk show, he gave him the “third degree” before warming up to the idea of his relationship with Beador.

“Double thumbs up,” Cohen said of his thoughts on Janssen during the show, via a report from Bravo TV’s The Daily Dish on August 7.

Beador confirmed her romance with Janssen on Instagram months after being linked to Comcast executive Rick Stanley, who she was first tied to at the end of last year. As fans well know, Beador has been linked to a few different men in the nearly two years since she split from her former husband, David Beador.

According to Cohen, he not only questioned Janssen himself, but also contacted Beador’s Real Housewives of Orange County co-star, Tamra Judge, to get her thoughts on the situation and make sure Janssen was a good fit for Beador.

“I also vetted him with Tamra before we went on the air. I texted Tamra. I go, ‘I really like this guy.’ And she goes, ‘Isn’t he great?'” Cohen said. “I was like, ‘Oh, Tamra will tell me the truth.'”

While Beador only went public with her new boyfriend a short time ago, she is already talking marriage.

Earlier this week, during an interview with People magazine ahead of Tuesday night’s Season 14 premiere of The Real Housewives of Orange County, Beador confirmed she “would like to get married again someday” and said that she looks forward to the possibility of having a partnership with someone, which is something she lacked during her 17 years with David.

Beador shares three children with David, including Sophie, 18, and twins Stella and Adeline, 15.

According to a source who spoke to the magazine previously, Janssen is a great guy and Beador is completely smitten with him.

“She’s in a really good place. It’s no secret she’s gone through a lot, but she really took the time to work on herself and that opened her up to meeting someone like John,” said the source. “It really is the right guy at the right time.”

To see more of Beador, don’t miss new episodes of The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 14 on Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.