Meghan Markle’s Los Angeles Hancock Park Home Is For Sale

The Los Angeles home that Meghan Markle shared with her first husband is now on the market for $1.8 million.

Town & Country shared images of the Hancock Park single-family home where Markle lived before she made her move to London, and lived in with Trevor Engelson, a film producer and talent manager who has now also remarried.

The four-bedroom and three-bathroom Colonial home reportedly has a modern aesthetic and a neutral palette “an airy living room that’s complete with a fireplace, a cozy kitchen, and much more.”

US Weekly is reporting that Duchess Meghan lived in this tasteful home before she starred in Suits on the USA Network.

According to the listing agent from the Bienstock Group, the home is roomy and perfect for a family.

“The 2,000-square-foot house features an open floor plan, large kitchen with an eat-in breakfast area, hardwood floors, al fresco dining area, retro fireplace and big yard with a built-in awning.”

Markle is now making her home in the United Kingdom, and primarily at Frogmore Cottage on the grounds of Windsor Castle. A source close to the duchess says she has been greeted warmly by the people of Great Britain. “People have been so supportive. And the overall reaction has been really warm. She has been really touched by the incredible reception. Everything is still really new.”

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have put the final touches on their home in Windsor, but word is that they are in the market for a home in Los Angeles for their new little family to be close to her mother, Doria Ragland when they visit, says The Inquisitr.

Royal expert Emily Andrews reported that Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan also want a home base in the United States because some of their charity initiatives will involve the U.S. as well as the U.K. and other locations in the Commonwealth.

The couple has worked with Oprah Winfrey and plans to do so again.

“This project with Oprah, whilst it’s not going to be the first initiative of Sussex Royal, is a big push they are doing in the America market to try and attract donors for their new foundation. I think they’ll probably buy somewhere in America – of course, Doria lives in LA.”

The Hancock Park home on the market likely doesn’t fit the bill for what the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are looking for in terms of security in the United States, but it is currently still on the market.