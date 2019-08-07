Thursday’s ‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Summer Ices Abby

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Thursday, August 8 brings an icy cold day when Summer dumps ice all over her aunt Abby during Kyle and Lola’s joint bachelor/bachelorette party. Plus, Chelsea faces a tough decision as Anita brings Connor to town, and Sharon runs into Rey at the party.

Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) faces a tough decision, according to SheKnows Soaps. Anita (Catherine Bach) returns to Genoa City with Connor (Judah Mackey), and Chelsea is thrilled to see her son. Although Connor is ready to go back home, Chelsea must let him know that she’s decided to stay there instead of going back to their home with Calvin. The little boy wants to know why things are changing again, and Chelsea is hard-pressed to give him good answers.

Meanwhile, at Kyle (Michael Mealor) and Lola’s (Sasha Calle) party, Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) and Sharon (Sharon Case) experience tension. The party is the first time they’ve seen each other since Rey found Sharon at Adam’s penthouse. Although Mariah (Camryn Grimes) hoped they would reconnect, she’s sorely disappointed because neither Sharon nor Rey is interested in getting back together at this point. In fact, Sharon finds she’s not even in the mood to celebrate love at all, so she splits from the party early.

Loading...

After that, things take a turn for the worse at Kyle and Lola’s engagement party. Mariah (Camryn Grimes) went all out to ensure the evening is perfect for the bride and groom to be. However, she neglected to include maid of honor, Abby (Melissa Ordway), which put Abby in a foul mood from the get-go. Then, although Lola invited Summer (Hunter King) personally, Abby is also offended by her niece’s presence at the celebration. Most offensive is that Summer brought Theo (Tyler Johnson) even though Kyle clearly wants Theo to stay away from him.

While Theo grabs the mic for a toast alluding to Kyle’s life beginning when he met Lola and some mysterious past evening, Summer and Abby list each other’s wrongs. Abby thinks her niece is a sore loser after Kyle picked Lola while Summer believes that Abby is bitter and lonely. Summer even brings up Abby sleeping with Austin, which does not go over well. Ultimately, Abby throws a drink in Summer’s face, and Summer takes a bucket filled with ice and dumps it over her aunt’s head, leaving them both wet and furious. Mariah tries to break it up, and her carefully planned evening seems as if it is ruined.