Rita Ora Shows Off Body In Skimpy Multicolored Swimsuit

Rita Ora went to Es Vedrá, Ibiza today and took some eye-catching photos on the boat she was traveling on.

The “I Will Never Let You Down” hitmaker shared a couple of photos of herself where she is standing up on a boat in a multicolored skimpy swimsuit.

In the first photo, Rita is posing straight to camera wearing sunglasses. Her arms have been lifted above her head which shows off her big tattoo on her arm. Ora’s hair is long and wavy and her legs are pretty tanned. Behind her is a beautiful backdrop of the sea and a massive rock.

In the second image attached, Ora is looking out at the water, which shows off the back of the skimpy swimwear she is rocking. More of her ink is on display in this shot as she appears to have more tattoos on the side of her body, arm, hand, and bottom of her leg.

Within one hour of sharing the photos, they racked up over 130,000 likes, proving to have made an impact on her followers.

For her caption, Ora mentioned that it was so windy, she nearly fell off the boat into some jellyfish after the pictures were taken.

“What a stunning woman you are,” one user wrote.

“Can I be a jellyfish?” another asked.

“OMG WE STAN A HOT & GORGEOUS QUEEN OMG,” a third follower commented.

“Ohh you looking perfect, likee alwayssss,” a fourth mentioned.

Since 2012, Rita has been building her profile up as a celebrity who can do it all.

She has released two studio albums. Her debut album, Ora, debuted at No. 1 in the U.K. and achieved three No. 1 singles — “Hot Right Now” with DJ Fresh, “R.I.P.” featuring Tinie Tempah and “How We Do (Party).” Her second studio album, Phoenix, peaked at No. 11 in the U.K and sparked a number of hit singles around the world — “Your Song,” “Anywhere,” and “Only Want You.”

Earlier this year, Rita embarked on a world tour to promote her second album.

Rita also acts. She has appeared in Fast & Furious, Southpaw and the Fifty Shades movies — Fifty Shades of Grey, Fifty Shades Darker and Fifty Shades Freed— where she played the role of Mia Grey. Her most recent big-screen role was in Pokemon Detective Pikachu starring as Dr. Ann Laurent.

She has endorsed many brands such as Rimmel London, Skullcandy headphones, and has been the face of two Donna Karan 2014 collections.

Previously, she had her own fashion range with sports brand Adidas.

Currently, she promotes Escada, a German fashion brand where she models their garments and accessories.

To keep up with Rita’s busy life, follow her Instagram account which boasts over 15.2 million followers.