Tamra Judge Reportedly Wants Kelly Dodd Fired From ‘The Real Housewives Of Orange County’

Tamra Judge and Kelly Dodd feuded on Twitter last night.

Tamra Judge is reportedly hoping to see her Real Housewives of Orange County co-star Kelly Dodd booted from the Bravo TV series after the show’s currently airing 14th season.

According to a report from Radar Online on August 7, Judge wants Dodd fired from the show because she allegedly believes that Dodd is the only person on the series who could potentially get in the way of her staying on the show for years to come.

While Dodd has denied being responsible for Vicki Gunvalson’s recent demotion, Judge reportedly fears she could face a demotion as well due to her ongoing drama with Dodd, which has been playing out both on-screen and off.

“Tamra’s grabbing for straws right now. She saw what happened to Vicki when Vicki got into with Kelly, and Tamra is terrified that she could be next,” the insider explained. And, according to the source, “She’s not too off for thinking that way. In fact, she’s probably right.”

As fans may have heard, Judge was allegedly caught telling her co-stars that Dodd had been abusive to her mother during filming on the 14th season of The Real Housewives of Orange County earlier this year. Months prior, Gunvalson shockingly accused Dodd of poor parenting and drug use, which Dodd denied.

“Kelly is really just done with Tamra and Vicki. She wishes that people would see the truth,” the source continued.

Although Judge claimed to have moved from her previous home because her husband didn’t have a good feeling about it, the insider said the reality star actually ran out of money due to her husband Eddie Judge’s ongoing medical bills and the pending lawsuit she’s facing from Jim Bellino.

“Tamra can say whatever she wants because she will be gone next season just like Vicki is,” the insider added.

Loading...

While Dodd has been accused of causing Gunvalson’s demotion, there has not yet been any confirmation of any such thing. Still, the fact that she publicly threatened to leave the show if Gunvalson wasn’t removed from the cast earlier this year would seem to suggest that she had something to do with it.

Could Bravo TV have been forced into placing Gunvalson in a reduced role in order to ensure Dodd’s return? Possibly. Or perhaps the network simply wanted to offer a punishment of sorts to Gunvalson for her claims of drug use against her co-star.

To see more of Judge, Dodd, and their co-stars, don’t miss new episodes of The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 14 on Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.