Sarah Jessica Parker Says Goodbye To ‘Divorce’ In Poignant Instagram Post

The Emmy-winning star's second HBO series comes to an end.

Sarah Jessica Parker is bidding adieu to Divorce. The Emmy-winning star’s TV follow-up to the iconic Sex and The City ended its three-season run on HBO, and in usually SJP form she went out on a classy note.

Parker took to Instagram to announce the conclusion of Divorce, and she gave a shout-out to co-stars Thomas Haden Church, Talia Balsam, Molly Shannon, Becki Newton, Traci Letts, Charlie Kilgore, Sterling Jerins, and Amy Sedaris. In her post, Parker noted that Church — aka her “brilliant,” TV ex-husband– “made every day on set like a master class in acting.”

The Divorce star also paid tribute to everyone behind the scenes on the HBO dramedy, including the writers, directors, costume designers, hair and makeup department, and even the electricians, carpenters and the craft service staff. Parker also thanked HBO for giving her a home—again.

The HBO star’s goodbye message spawned comments from some of her co-stars, including Balsam (Mad Men), who wrote that Divorce was one of the best acting jobs she ever had. Shannon wrote that it was a “blast” to reunite with Parker after working with her on three episodes of Sex and the City in 2002.

“What an absolute DELIGHT it was to work with you Sarah Jessica,” Shannon wrote of Divorce. “I adore you. This job was a dream come true for me.”

Divorce fans had been hoping for a fourth season of the HBO dramedy, but last month, Deadline reported the series was done. Parker issued a statement to reveal that it was a mutual decision to end the series.

“Between scheduling and complicated lives and actors, it was a confluence of things that came together that helped us decide that [a six-episode final season] was something that we wanted to do, and we felt confidence that [showrunner Liz Tuccillo] could achieve what we were all hoping for this final look at Frances and Robert.”

The series, which admittedly got considerably less buzz than Sex and the City, was created by Sharon Horgan and starred Sarah Jessica Parker as Frances Dufresne, a mom of two whose marriage suddenly ends when her husband Robert (Thomas Haden Church) discovers she’s having an affair. The series gave an inside look at the fallout of the affair and the entire divorce process as the New York couple dealt with lawyers, a divorce settlement, co-parenting, and new romances.

Divorce is currently available to view on HBO On-Demand.