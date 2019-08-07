Kylie Jenner Flashes Legs While Boarding Boat With Travis Scott Amid Wedding Rumors

Kylie Jenner is getting ready to celebrate her 22nd birthday, and she bringing her family and friends along for the ride.

According to The Daily Mail, Kylie Jenner was spotted boarding a boat in Positano, Italy on Wednesday with her boyfriend, rapper Travis Scott, their daughter Stormi Webster, Kylie’s mother, Kris Jenner, and her Kris’ boyfriend, Corey Gamble.

Kylie donned a white, collared dress that flaunted her long, lean legs, and cleavage. She wore her hair parted down the middle and styled in straight strands that fell down her back and over her shoulders.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star accessorized her look by sporting a pair of oversize sunglasses, a gold chain around her neck, and a large watch on her wrist.

Travis was photographed carrying the couple’s daughter, Stormi, who wore a pair of denim shorts and a white t-shirt. The rapper also wore a white t-shirt and paired it with white pants and some white Nike sneakers on his feet.

The boat ride comes just one day after TMZ reported that Kylie and the gang were seen boarding a private plane at Van Nuys Airport.

As the group’s luggage was being loaded onto the plane it appeared that a white gown, possibly a wedding dress, and a suit were among the items being taken on the trip.

Fans immediately began to speculate that Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott may be tying the knot as they celebrate the makeup mogul’s 22nd birthday by renting out a $250 million yacht.

The outlet reveals that it appears Kourtney Kardashian, who is currently vacationing in Italy with her three children, Mason, Penelope, and Reign, will join the group.

However, one source says that Jenner and Scott definitely won’t get married during the trip as Kim and Khloe Kardashian won’t be joining the group for the vacation.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have been talking about marriage and adding to their family for awhile now.

“Kylie has always expressed the desire to be a young mother and have lots of babies. She’s so maternal and private and loves to just be at home nesting. She’s very, very hands on and her love for Stormi is like no other. She truly believes she was put on this planet to be a mom,” an insider tells Hollywood Life.

“Things with Travis are going really well right now, too, and Kylie would rather have another baby than a wedding right now. She’s very comfortable with where things are at, however, she has expressed the itch for being ready for baby number two,” the source added.

Meanwhile, fans can see more of Kylie Jenner by following her on Instagram.