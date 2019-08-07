JLo’s Bare-Bootied ‘Just One Cheek’ Video Sends Instagram Into Meltdown

Jennifer Lopez is packing a punch these days. The “Dinero” singer recently celebrated her 50th birthday, although the star’s It’s My Party tour was going strong before she blew out her 50 candles. JLo has taken to Instagram to share another sizzling moment from the tour – suffice to say that the Latina’s update has sent the platform into meltdown.

JLo’s video showed her rocking one of the glittery stage outfits she’s known for donning. The mother of two was flaunting her sizzling curves in a glittery, silver-colored ensemble that ticked boxes both for shimmer and showcasing the star’s epic physique. The one-legged look was clingy, although cut-out detailing was leaving JLo somewhat exposed. Given that this star carefully selects her stage outfits though, this was clearly a look that Jennifer had cherry-picked. The singer’s neckline was somewhat low with her sexy cleavage on show, with a likewise daring finish from a leotard finish cut to showcase her pert booty.

Wicker-style and flesh-exposing fishnets were showing fans just why JLo has one of the most famous rears in Hollywood, with the star’s caption appearing to encourage fans to take a peek. Jennifer also made a reference to being unclothed in both her video and her caption. She also thanked her Turkish fans for having turned up to her show on Tuesday.

Jennifer’s video had clocked over 500,000 views within just 35 minutes of going live. Replies to the post definitely seemed to suggest somewhat of a meltdown. While many responses came in from Turkish natives, Anglophones also left replies.

“Such a legend,” one fan wrote.

Another seemed saddened to have missed the star’s show.

“I missed it baby. I hope you will come again this time to istanbul you killed it,” they wrote.

“One cheek…,” another said with alien emoji.

JLo has been making major headlines – and not just for her global tour. The singer announced her engagement to long-term boyfriend Alex Rodriguez earlier this year. Lopez has three failed marriages under her belt, but she does appear to have found true love with the former baseball star.

Speaking to Vanity Fair about her first date with Alex, Jennifer appeared to speak candidly.

“He was sitting there in his white shirt, very confident and manly, but then he was just so talkative! I think he thought I was going to be this loud person, but I’m not. I just listen.”

“I don’t know if he thought it was a date. I thought it was a date. Then I knew he was nervous because he asked me if I wanted a drink. I said, ‘No, I don’t drink,'” she added.

Fans wishing to see more of JLo should follow her Instagram.