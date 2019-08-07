‘RHOC’ Star Kelly Dodd Is Not Engaged To Boyfriend Brian Reagan, But He’s the ‘Love Of [Her] Life’

Kelly Dodd has been dating the plastic surgeon for several months.

Rumors of a potential engagement are swirling after Kelly Dodd deemed her plastic surgeon boyfriend, Dr. Brian Reagan, as the “love of her life.”

According to an August 7 report from Romper, Dodd and Reagan started off rocky and at the end of last year, Dodd’s fans and followers first learned they were a couple when the Real Housewives of Orange County star slammed Reagan on Instagram for dumping her.

“I got dumped last night. I got dumped. My boyfriend dumped me,” she said in December 2018, via a report from Bravo TV’s The Daily Dish.

During her social media rant, which occurred around New Year’s Eve, Dodd told her online audience that she’d never been dumped before and hinted that Reagan had ghosted her by saying that had never happened either. However, just one week after her comments about being dumped, Dodd confirmed she and Reagan were back together when she shared a photo of them enjoying a day out with friends in Arizona.

Months later, in April, Dodd responded to rumors of a split by telling her Instagram followers that Reagan was “still the love of [her] life.”

Now, as the 14th season of The Real Housewives of Orange County begins airing, Dodd and Reagan are still going strong and were seen most recently on Instagram in a photo shared by Reagan on August 7. That said, they have not yet confirmed an engagement or plans for any such thing.

In Reagan’s latest photo of himself and Dodd, he was seen showing off Dodd’s face.

“Truth be told….its pretty easy to look good helping [Kelly Dodd] look good! She is beautiful….and I am lucky,” he wrote in the photo’s caption.

While Dodd and Reagan endured a short-lived split earlier this summer, much like they did at the end of last year, Dodd confirmed to Radar Online in mid-July that they were back on.

“I am not going to try and deny it… I find him to be absolutely irresistible,” Dodd gushed at the time. “We realized how much we love each other. There are challenges, sure. But instead of throwing in the towel, we decided to work on them together.”

Prior to her reconciliation with Reagan, Dodd attempted to cope with their split with the help of her fellow Real Housewives star Ramona Singer of the New York-based series.

To see more of Dodd and her co-stars, don’t miss new episodes of The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 14 on Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.