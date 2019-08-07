Kourtney Kardashian Flashes Major Cleavage In Skimpy Bathing Suit With Her Kids

Kourtney Kardashian and her three children — Mason, Penelope, and Reign — are still enjoying their lavish vacation in Europe, and the TV personality has been posting photos on social media to prove it.

This week was no different for Kourtney Kardashian, as she took to her Instagram story to share a photo of herself rocking a skimpy bathing suit flanked by her children.

In the snapshot, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is seen sitting on top of a rock wall as she leaned against a metal railing.

Kourt sported a black one-piece bathing suit that flaunted her ample cleavage, toned arms, and lean legs. She grabbed the railing and looked over at her youngest son, Reign, with a smile on her face. Kardashian’s daughter, Penelope, is also seen in the shot starring up at her mother.

Kourtney had her long, dark hair pushed back behind her head and styled in straight, wet strands that fell behind her back. She added a natural makeup look and accessorized the beach style with a pair of dark sunglasses to shield her eyes from the sun’s rays.

In the background of the photo, a bright blue sky can be seen without a cloud in sight, as well as the top of a tree, which peeks out from behind the wall.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kourtney Kardashian and the father of her children, Scott Disick, recently sat down to have a talk about their co-parenting situation and how things have changed since their split back in July of 2015 for an episode of Scott’s new E! series, Flip It Like Disick.

In a newly released clip, Kourtney tells Scott that he didn’t appreciate the family unit he had when they were together, but praises him for changing his life and becoming an involved father to their children.

“You didn’t really appreciate what you had, and you were also depressed and there was other things going on. You’ve definitely come a long way. I’m very proud of you,” Kourtney tells her baby daddy in the sneak peek of the episode.

According to Entertainment Tonight, Scott has revealed just how much Kourtney’s love and support means to him as they continue to raise their family together.

“I think we’ve been through so much and so many things, and to hear her be proud of me means a ton to me,” Disick stated.

Fans can see more of Kourtney Kardashian’s vacation snaps by following her on Instagram.