Aubrey O’Day Flaunts Her Booty In A Swimsuit And Poses In The Sand For Latest Sultry Instagram Update

Aubrey O’Day is showing her 938,000 followers once again that she’s not shy about showing off her figure.

The Ex on the Beach star posted on her Instagram page to promote an upcoming episode of the MTV reality show. In the snapshot, O’Day is wearing a black one-piece swimsuit with a deep split. The suit shows off her stunning curves and her derriere as she poses in the sand and looks directly at the camera. Her platinum blonde hair is styled in beach waves and the reality star’s face is in full glam. Her piercing blue eyes have smoky eyeshadow around them and her face is fully contoured. For lips, O’Day opted for a nude color for the post.

At the time of writing, the post received more than 100,000 views. The post also received more than 40 comments from O’Day’s fans.

“That’s what I call sandy cheeks,” one follower wrote.

“How is every single pic of you beyond beautiful?” another follower asked.

The Danity Kane bandmate also shared on her post that she is in Parker Palm Springs when she posted the photo. O’Day has shared multiple posts with the Palm Springs geotag, including one with her enjoying a day at the pool. The “Show Stopper” singer wore a white t-shirt and matching bikini bottoms as she stood in the water with one hand on her chest and another to her side. O’Day is looking away from the camera with her eyes closed, revealing her dark eyeshadow on her eyelids. Her platinum blonde hair is slightly wet, and she is revealing her acrylic nails in the shot. At the time of writing, the post received more than 120,000 views and more than 40 comments when it was posted on Friday, August 2.

O’Day’s posts come just weeks after she rehashed details surrounding her alleged affair with Donald Trump, Jr. According to People, the Making the Band alum reportedly dated President Trump’s son in 2012 and engaged in the affair until his wife Vanessa discovered “sexy” text messages between them. Donald Jr. and Vanessa ultimately filed for divorce in 2018.

Although O’Day referred to Donald Jr. as her “soulmate,” she said she wouldn’t get back together with him now that he is a single man.

“I think he closed the chapter when he went the direction that he did,” she says of Donald Jr.

“He’s chosen to be in the life that he’s in now and be the person that he is now, and that’s not the person that I fell in love with.”

Fans of Aubrey O’Day can follow her on Instagram for more updates.