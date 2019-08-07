Watch SSC Napoli Vs. FC Barcelona Live Stream: Preseason Club Friendly Live From Miami, Start Time, Preview

With the opening of their campaign for a third straight La Liga title just 10 days away, FC Barcelona embarks on a quick, two-game American tour with opponent SSC Napoli of Serie A.

The preseason is coming rapidly to a close and defending Spanish La Liga champions FC Barcelona are a mere 10 days away from opening their campaign for a third consecutive domestic title. But first, the legendary club will get some final tune-ups in, with a quick, four-day, two-city tour of the United States in which they face SSC Napoli twice, according to SB Nation. Carlo Ancelotti’s side have an extra week before their domestic season opener, and the team will hope to at least mount a tougher challenge to prevent Juventus from winning a ninth-straight scudeto. Napoli placed second in last season’s campaign — but 11 points behind Juve. They will try to get some momentum going in the club friendly match that will live stream from just outside of Miami.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the preseason club friendly tune-up match on Wednesday, pitting defending Spanish La Liga champions FC Barcelona against last season’s second-place finishers on the Italian Serie A table, SSC Napoli, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. EDT at the brand new, 64,700-seat Hard Rock Stadium, in Miami Gardens, Florida — a suburb just north of Miami, on Wednesday, August 7. That start time will be 6:30 p.m. CDT, 4:30 p.m. PDT.

Fans in Italy, Spain, and throughout Central Europe can catch the kickoff at 1:30 a.m. Central European Summer Time, on Thursday morning, August 8, while the game starts at 12:30 a.m. British Summer Time in teh United Kingdom. Fans in China can log in to the live stream starting at 7:30 a.m. on Thursday morning, China Standard Time.

While an estimated 50,000 fans are expected to turn out for the preseason match at Hard Rock, according to The Miami Herald, they will be disappointed to find that Barcelona’s Argentine superstar Lionel Messi will be sitting this one out. Messi has missed the entire preseason as he recovers from his national team’s Copa America run, one that took Argentina to the South American tournament’s semifinal before a crushing loss to eventual champion Brazil. Messi last played in the Copa America third-pace match July 6, in which Argentina defeated Chile 2-1.

Though Messi will sit out the match, and the second game of the tour when the two teams meet in Michigan on Saturday, goalie Marc-Andre ter Stegen, as well as midfielders Sergio Busquets and Philippe Coutinho are expected to each get starting nods, according to Sports Mole. Coach Ernesto Valverde is also expected to give starts to the club’s premier summer signings, French international Antoine Griezmann, and Netherlands midfielder Frankie de Jong.

FC Barcelona superstar will miss Wednesday’s friendly against SSC Napoli with an injury. Alex Caparros / Getty Images

To watch a free live stream of the SSC Napoli Vs. FC Barcelona Wednesday cub friendly match from Miami Gardens, use the stream provided by ESPN+, the online subscription service of sports media giant ESPN. The ESPN+ streaming network subscription costs $4.99 per month but comes with a seven-day free trial, giving fans a week-long period to watch the Azzurri vs. Blaugrana preseason showdown at the home of the Miami Dolphins NFL team free of charge.

In the United Kingdom, the live stream is set to be carried by Premier Sports, and in Italy, Sky Calcio 1 will live stream the club friendly clash. In Spain the live streaming source will be La Liga Sports TV.

In China, PPTV Sport will carry the live stream. For a list of other outlets around the globe that will carry a live stream of the SSC Napoli Vs. FC Barcelona international club friendly at Hard Rock Stadium, be sure to check Live Soccer TV.