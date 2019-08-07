‘RHOC’ Star Shannon Beador Still Thinks Of Vicki Gunvalson As A Full-Time Cast Member After Demotion

Shannon Beador is weighing in on Vicki Gunvalson's new role.

Shannon Beador’s longtime friend and co-star, Vicki Gunvalson, may have recently been demoted from her full-time role on The Real Housewives of Orange County after starring in the position for 13 seasons but according to Beador, she’s still quite involved with the series.

During an interview with Us Weekly magazine on August 7, Beador admitted that despite Gunvalson’s shocking demotion, she still thinks of her as a full-time “housewife” on the show.

“Vicki is on the show throughout the entire season. I filmed with her a lot. Vicki’s always going to be a part of the show. She’s the OG,” Beador told the magazine.

Beador also said, “I don’t look at her as not being a full-time Housewife. I really don’t. She is in the mix.”

Gunvalson had been starring on The Real Housewives of Orange County in a full-time role for 13 seasons when Bravo TV suddenly announced last month that she would only be featured in a part-time role on the show’s 14th season, which began airing last night.

At the same time, the network released the series’ trailer.

As Gunvalson took on her reduced role, Beador maintained her full-time role, which she first embarked on during the series’ ninth season in 2014, and a new cast member, Braunwyn Windham-Burke, was added to the series. Meanwhile, Tamra Judge, Kelly Dodd, Gina Kirschenheiter, and Emily Simpson also returned to their full-time positions for Season 14.

Following her demotion, Gunvalson released a statement on Instagram in which she reminded fans that she was the “OG of the OC,” regardless of her Season 14 position on The Real Housewives of Orange County.

“For the past 14 years I’ve opened up my life, my loves, my ups and downs on The Real Housewives of Orange County and I am proud to be the ‘OG of the OC,'” she shared. “I am back again this season right in the middle of the action in a different role. I hope you have as much fun watching the show as I did living it in front of the cameras.”

She then encouraged her fans and followers to tune into the 14th season of the show and promised plenty of fun moments between her and the other members of the “Tres Amigas,” including Beador and Judge.

To see more of Beador, Gunvalson, and their co-stars, don’t miss new episodes of The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 14 on Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.