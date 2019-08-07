Khloe Kardashian Lifts Up Her Shirt To Flash Bra, Rock Hard Abs In Sexy Selfie

Khloe Kardashian loves to show off her gym flow, and this week was no different. In addition to posting a video of her workout on social media, she also shared a sexy selfie to flaunt her toned body.

On Wednesday, Khloe Kardashian took to her Instagram story to post a photo of herself showing off the progress she’s made in the gym.

In the sexy snapshot, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is seen standing in her dimly lit garage surrounded by workout equipment as she donned a pair of black and gray Nike leggings. The pants hugged Khloe’s curves, and flaunted her long, lean legs, as well as her curvy hips.

Kardashian also wore a dark gray t-shirt, which she pulled up to expose her black sport bra and show off her out of this world abs. Khloe’s rock hard tummy and tiny waist were on full display as she held her phone in front of her face and threw up her hand in the photo.

The reality star had her long, blonde hair parted down the middle and styled in a bun behind her head. She also accessorized her gym look with a pair of black and white sneakers on her feet.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Khloe Kardashian dropped over 40 pounds following the birth of her first child, True Thompson.

Kardashian’s trainer, Joe Bouraima, revealed how hard she had worked to get her post-baby body back into shape after giving birth.

“She’s very motivated. She’s proud of herself. And she uses workouts to feel better. If she feels bad, she does a workout, and boom! She feels better,” Joe stated.

“It was more about how she felt, rather than how she looked. She started feeling better and better day after day, and then she was ready to get more intense. She was always able to upgrade the workouts. And that’s why she reached the goal she wanted so quickly,” he added.

Kardashian seems to be happy with her results, as she has been showing off her sexy curves, flat tummy, and impressive figure all over social media for months now. She’s posted an array of bikini shots, as well as photos of herself rocking skimpy workout gear and crop tops.

Fans can see more of Khloe Kardashian’s busy life, as well as her sexy photos and workout clips by following the new mom on her social media accounts.