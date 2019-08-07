Tamra Judge Shows Off Killer Body In Skimpy Yellow Bikini After ‘RHOC’ Season Premiere

Tamra Judge’s latest Instagram post is setting Instagram on fire. As her fans are well-aware, Tamra is a fitness junkie and she spends a lot of her time in the gym. She’s certainly no stranger to showing off her killer figure on social media, flaunting her fit physique in bikinis, short shorts, and everything else in between. In the most recent post that was shared with fans, Judge promotes a tanning product in the sexiest way possible with a series of two new photos.

In the stunning new shot, The Real Housewives of Orange County star stands in front of a mirror in her home, snapping a selfie. Her killer body is on full display in a skimpy yellow knit bikini that features a black, blue, and green pattern around the edges. The triangle top and thin bottoms leave very little to be desired and the mother of four’s rock hard abs and legs take center stage in the shot.

The blonde bombshell accessorizes the look with a dainty gold necklace and wears her long, blonde locks slicked back in a low bun. She appears to be wearing minimal makeup in the photo with just a little bit of eyeliner and mascara. The second photo in the series is just a side by side comparison of her legs before and after the tanning solution was applied. Since the photo went live on her account, it’s earned the reality star plenty of attention with over 23,000 likes in addition to upwards of 600 comments.

Some followers commented on the image to gush over her amazing figure while countless others chimed in to let Judge know that they’re excited for the hit Bravo show to be back on the air.

“Must be nice to have the perfect bod…,” one follower wrote on the post.

“Ok, so the tanner will help me drop 10 pounds, harden my ab muscles, and tan me? Omg! I’ll take five cases! Seriously, though, your hard work shows. You look AMAZING. You go girl!,” another chimed in.

“Hot mama in the house. You work hard to look this hot wow,” one more commented.

And the new photo comes amid reports that Tamra says she cut ties with co-star Kelly Dodd. As The Inquisitr recently shared, Tamra opened up in an interview, saying that she played peacekeeper between Dodd and Vicki Gunvalson for most of the season but near the end, she says that Kelly turned on her. The reality star does not reveal what exactly happened but she did say that she will “never speak to her again.”

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Wednesday evenings on Bravo.