Tori Spelling Reportedly Not Asked To Appear On ‘Real Housewives’ Because She’s Too Poor

The castmates of Beverly Hills 90210 are gearing up for their big debut, and everyone wants in on the action, including the producers of the Real Housewives. But while Bravo was hoping to get Jennie Garth to appear on one of the franchises, Tori Spelling was snubbed, and now we know why.

According to Radar Online, a source revealed that Spelling isn’t a good fit for the show for several reasons. First of all, she isn’t “rich” enough to join the cast, according to the insider. Second, it seems as though she isn’t tough enough to hang with the feisty housewives of Beverly Hills.

“The RHOBH cast isn’t running into Tori Spelling,” the source said. “The cast is full of actresses who have set the bar high with bringing the drama. Tori doesn’t have a thick enough skin to play ball with the RHOBH cast.”

As The Inquisitr reported, Spelling lamented the fact that she hadn’t been asked to join the cast while her co-star Garth had.

Garth shot the idea down, saying that she wasn’t interested in appearing on the reality show, but Spelling, who is no stranger to reality television, said that she was “really sad” that she hadn’t been approached by the network despite the fact that she believes she’d be a perfect fit.

“I was born in Beverly Hills, so I have one thing going for me,” Spelling said. “I’m married with a lot of kids, drama follows me everywhere, they’ve never asked me!”

But one source confirmed that Spelling wasn’t in the running to appear on the show.

“Tori is 100 percent correct, she was never asked to be on RHOBH,” the source told Radar. “She’s not a good fit.”

The source also revealed that Garth wasn’t offered a role on the hit show, either. They said that people were “surprised” to hear that Garth was saying she’d been tapped for the role of housewife, noting that she doesn’t “really fit in with the DNA” of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

Spelling challenged the notion that she was short on cash in an interview with Fox 5 on Tuesday. While the IRS came after the Spelling and her husband Dean McDermott for unpaid taxes, Spelling says that she decided to make her finances a focus of the 90210 reboot. In the show, her character is a mom of six children facing financial woes.

When asked by the show’s hosts if she could pay her bills in real life, Spelling responded that she could.