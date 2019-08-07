‘Fox Nation’ Host Tomi Lahren Takes A Stand Against Firearm Restrictions: ‘Gun Rights Are Human Rights’

In the wake of the Dayton, Ohio, and El Paso, Texas mass shootings, Fox News reports that conservative firebrand Tomi Lahren used her recent appearance on Fox & Friends to defend the National Rifle Association (NRA) and gun rights.

“The thing about the NRA in general, is that it is a human right,” she said. “Gun rights are human rights and the NRA stands up for those rights.”

“It’s so easy for Democrats and liberals to assign the NRA as some kind of faceless corporation,” Lahren continued, suggesting that it’s comprised of millions of Americans that share a common belief: the right to defend themselves.

Lahren made the comments while promoting the latest episode of No Interruption, in which she speaks with NRA Social Media Director Billy McLaughlin about gun violence and the importance of protecting the Second Amendment from firearms restrictions.

The 26-year-old touched on McLaughlin’s recent Washington Post op-ed, which described his experiences as a proudly gay gun supporter and the “hostility” he feels people have toward the Second Amendment. He claims that he often faces attacks for representing the NRA — which he says is an “inclusive” organization” — and believes that most of the hatred he faces stems from “ignorance” about the organization’s goals.

“It doesn’t matter if you’re black, white, rich, poor, gay, straight — you have a right to defend your life and the National Rifle Association is proud to represent you,” he said.

Lahren recently spoke with former NFL star Arian Foster on No Interruption and discussed why NFL players took a knee during the national anthem in protest of police brutality directed at minorities. As The Inquisitr reported, Lahren argued that taking a knee is disrespectful to the flag, which she calls a symbol of patriotism. Foster agreed that the symbol is rooted in patriotism, but said that — much like it means something to Lahren — it also means something to the NFL players and he doesn’t believe Lahren or anyone else can dictate that meaning to them.

Per The Inquisitr, Lahren is no stranger to controversy. She recently made headlines when she expressed her belief that illegal immigrants should not answer questions on the United States census and determine funding or representation. Before that, she drew backlash from her conservative base by attacking the restrictive nature of Alabama’s new abortion law on Twitter.