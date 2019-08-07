Cindy Crawford, 53, Flaunts Her Ageless Body In A Skimpy Red Bikini

Cindy Crawford wowed her fans Wednesday in a recent update to Instagram.

In the post, the model showed off her seemingly ageless body wearing a skimpy red bikini. Crawford looked ageless as she stood against a pole on a deck beside a lake. Wearing just a bikini, a hat and a pair of sunglasses, the cover girl looked decades younger than her 53 years. Standing in partial shade, Crawford put her body on full display.

In the photo’s caption, Crawford indicated that she was enjoying a little bit of light while spending some time at the lake.

The beauty’s fans loved the snap, with many leaving behind fire and heart emoji. Some fans took a moment to let the supermodel know what they thought of the pic.

“Top model for life,” one follower said.

“Amazing still,” another wrote.

“Ya still got it!” said one fan.

Crawford has continued to amaze her fans with her ageless looks this summer. From sexy bikini’s to casual attire, the celebrity lives up to the term supermodel.

And it appears she has no plans to stop modeling anytime soon. In fact, she recently posed nude for photographer Russell James’ new book, Angels. With a body like hers, it’s not hard to see why.

In an interview with PorterEdit, Crawford explained her reasoning behind taking off her clothes in a respectable way.

“”Part of the reason I wanted to do it was that I thought, at what age is being naked not beautiful anymore? Is there a sell-by date on us?” she said.

“I don’t look the same as I did at 20, 30 or even 40. If we take care of ourselves, why not? Am I frolicking on the beach in a string bikini? No. But there is a place where I want to feel beautiful naked, in my private life, with my husband,” she continued.

Loading...

She also said that she doesn’t regret posing for Playboy magazine in 1988 and 1998. She said when she looked back at the photos, she wondered why she was not walking around naked all the time. She also said that since she wasn’t getting any younger she wanted to celebrate who she was today.

Crawford said she was glad to see the fashion world becoming more inclusive of all ages, sizes and backgrounds. However, she admitted there was still a lot of work to be done when it came to designing for women her age.

Fans wanting to keep up with Crawford can follow her Instagram account.