‘Sports Illustrated’ Bombshell Olivia Brower Puts On Busty Display In Tiny White Bikini

Olivia Brower is wowing fans again with her impressive bikini body.

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model flaunted her famous curves on Wednesday, August 7 in a sizzling new Instagram post that certainly has not gone unnoticed by her 297,000 fans. The upload contained a beach side Boomerang video, which its geotag indicated was captured in The Bahamas, likely during her S.I. Rookie photo shoot earlier this year. In the short clip, the crystal clear water came flowing in to the shore as Olivia sent pulses racing in the tiniest white bikini that left very little to the imagination.

The bombshell sent pulses racing in her itty-bitty swimwear that did nothing but favors for her incredible figure. Olivia rocked a skimpy, triangle-style top that provided for a seriously busty display thanks to its deep, plunging neckline. She posed with her toned arms crossed over her chest, positioning them perfection to not cover up her voluptuous assets that nearly spilled out of the minuscule cups of her top.

The matching bottoms of the babe’s tiny two-piece provided an equally-as-NSFW display — and her fans had no problem with it. The number covered only what was necessary leaving her long, toned legs completely bare while also offering a glimpse at the stunner’s curvaceous backside. Its thin string waistband tied in delicate bows high on her hips, accentuating her trim waist and rock hard abs even more.

Olivia accessorized her sexy swimwear look with a large straw hat that fluttered in the breeze. A few wisps of her light brown hair fell out from underneath, grazing her exposed decolletage. She completed the ensemble with a gorgeous makeup look that consisted of a light dusting of blush and highlighter, and thick coat of mascara that made her striking features pop.

One glance at the latest addition to the Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition Rookie’s feed explains why it’s racked up nearly 4,000 views within its first hour of going live to Instagram. The post has also accrued over 2,500 likes, and dozens of comment with compliments for Olivia’s jaw-dropping display.

“You’re so stunning,” one person wrote, while another called her a “queen.”

“Simply amazing,” commented a third.

Fans don’t need to scroll far to see more of Olivia’s killer physique. Another recent photo shared to her Instagram page captured the beauty again posing on a beach in Australia and nearly spilling out of a barely-there red bikini, driving her followers absolutely wild.