Ayesha Curry’s Latest Instagram Photo Shows Off Her Gorgeous Figure & Smile

Ayesha Curry’s latest Instagram share is earning a lot of attention from her followers.

As fans of the social media sensation know, Ayesha first gained fame for marrying Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry. Since the pair tied the knot, Ayesha has been working on a few projects of her own and she’s become rather popular on Instagram. In addition to a cookbook and cookware, Curry also has a new hit show on television in Family Food Fight. The beauty has been promoting the project on social media for the past few weeks and that was the case on her page earlier today.

In the new post that was shared for her legion of fans, Ayesha stands in the middle of Graham Elliot and Cat Cora. The mother of three looks absolutely stunning in the image, wearing her long, dark locks pulled halfway back and slightly curled. The bombshell has a huge smile on her face in the image, showing off her beautiful face of makeup that comes complete with eyeliner, mascara, blush, and bright red lipstick.

In the snapshot, Curry also shows off her amazing fashion sense, rocking a sheer green, lace shirt as well as a pair of matching pants. The 30-year-old completes her look with a nude colored belt tied around her waist — showing off her trim figure. Since the photo went live on her account, it’s earned Curry plenty of attention from her loyal fans, amassing over 6,000 likes and 30-plus comments in just moments of going live.

Some of Curry’s followers took to the post to gush over how amazing the mother of three looks while countless others commented on the show, letting her know that they are big fans. Of course, a few other followers simply chimed in with heart and flame emoji as well as a few others.

“I’m so excited! In love with this show, GIRL BOSS! Be proud of this queen,” one follower commented.

“You are perfect you every mans dream wife you lightskin and pretty,” another Instagram user gushed.

“I’ve been watching every episode! keep killing it guys with this show. it’s so amazing and funny,” one more chimed in.

Recently, The Inquisitr shared that Ayesha took to social media to celebrate her love for Steph. In the photo, it appears as though Steph is the one who snapped the selfie, putting his hand in front of him for the shot. The NBA star flashes his signature smile to the camera, sporting some scruff on his face while donning a white undershirt and purple blazer. And Ayesha looks just as beautiful as ever, wearing her short, dark tresses down and curled as well as a face full of makeup complete with blush, mascara, and purple lipstick to compliment her husband’s suit.

One thing is for sure — Ayesha and Steph make a beautiful couple.