Kathryn Dennis Confirms She’s ‘In Love’ On ‘Southern Charm’ After Going Public With Boyfriend Hunter Price

Kathryn Dennis will be seen proclaiming she's 'in love' on tonight's new episode.

Kathryn Dennis has a new man in her life and on the upcoming episode of Southern Charm, she will be seen gushing over her new romance to her longtime friend and co-star Danni Baird.

In a sneak peek at tonight’s new episode of Southern Charm, Dennis is seen reuniting with Baird after a date with her new man and proclaiming that she is “in love” with her mystery dude.

“Girl I’m in love. I have so much to tell you… you have no idea,” she tells her friend.

“You’re glowing!” Danni responds.

Because Dennis and her co-stars filmed the currently airing episodes of Southern Charm at the end of last year, shortly before Dennis publicly confirmed her relationship with boyfriend Hunter Price on Instagram, Price could certainly be the man she is referring to. Unfortunately, the sneak peek didn’t share any details in regard to Dennis’ mystery man’s identity.

Earlier this season, as fans saw weeks ago, Dennis was seen opening up about her past relationship with a former politician named Joe but after just a short period of dating, the couple called it quits.

Dennis is currently in the midst of a custody battle with her former boyfriend, Thomas Ravenel, over their two kids, five-year-old daughter Kensington and three-year-old son Saint Julien. So, when it comes to her personal life, having a supportive partner is likely quite helpful to Dennis as her court proceedings continue.

In May of this year, months after going public with her Nashville-based boyfriend, Dennis spoke to Entertainment Tonight about her future with Price and admitted that if love at first sight exists, she imagine it would be like what she feels for Price.

“For the first time in my life, it feels super natural,” she said. “And I feel really, really safe with him, being vulnerable.”

Dennis then said that after her first meeting with Price, she immediately linked up with her Southern Charm co-stars and told them she was going to marry him.

“After we met, I met up with [my co-stars] Austen [Kroll] and Craig [Conover] and we had dinner, and I was, I had hearts in my eyes,” Dennis recalled. “I was like, ‘Oh, my God, I am going to marry this guy.’ So I would say, that I’m… I guess we’re pretty serious.”

To see more of Dennis and her co-stars, don’t miss new episodes of Southern Charm Season 6 on Wednesday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.