Brad Pitt’s Shirtless Pics Convince Fans He Looks Hotter Since Angelina Jolie Split

Brad Pitt appears to have caused a stir. The Hollywood heavyweight has been making major headlines this year for starring in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, with photos of the 55-year-old shooting the movie filling media outlets. While the movie’s premiere has made separate headlines, a report from The Daily Mail today centered around the actor’s dedication to working out. Brad is seen looking ripped and gym-honed in the film.

The Daily Mail‘s report included a shirtless image of Pitt taken straight from the movie. Here, Pitt is seen flashing his muscular torso in nothing but a pair of belted jeans.

It looks like the image has launched a wave of comments, with many of the most upvoted ones appearing to mention Pitt’s ex-wife Angelina Jolie.

“He looks better since “uncoupling” from Angie” was the most popular comment, with over 430 users upvoting it.

“I think he’s found his happiness since he split from Ang!” proved similarly popular with over 303 upvotes.

“Brad looks HOTTTT. Good thing he dumped that blood sucker. He looks amazing,” was another upvoted comment.

Remarks were not, however, one-sided. A popular comment seemed to take a more comprehensive approach, with mentions of the actor’s sobriety and what are likely the struggles he faces as a single father to the children he welcomed and jointly raised with Jolie.

The user seemed to have put a lot of thought into their comment.

Brad Pitt's Shirtless Scene In "Once Upon A Time In Hollywood" Is Making People Audibly Gasp https://t.co/O5cMsV7mrF — BuzzFeed (@BuzzFeed) July 29, 2019

“Everybody on here that is saying he looks better because he’s away from his now ex-wife needs to remember that I highly doubt he is thrilled being away from seeing his kids every day like any parent would feel. How about everybody say he looks better because he worked hard at becoming clean and sober after admitting he had been drinking every day since college.”

Elsewhere, Pitt was praised for looking so great for his age, alongside fans giving him the thumbs-up for his acting talents in general.

Brad and Angelina’s relationship, marriage, and eventual divorce rendered them one of the most high-profile former couples in Hollywood. The two met in 2005 on the set of their joint movie Mr. & Mrs. Smith while Pitt was still married to Friends actress Jennifer Aniston. Brad and Angelina went onto spend over a decade together, although the early days saw them living as a couple before tying the knot.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's kids actually grew closer after the divorce https://t.co/PJSFuDKL10 pic.twitter.com/Da9wrZ8o4I — HollywoodLife (@HollywoodLife) August 7, 2019

Together, Brad and Angelina welcomed three biological children, with Brad taking on a fatherhood role for the three adopted children Angelina was already raising. Angelina filed for divorce in 2016.

It looks like Brad is still getting fans talking. Likewise, Angelina.