Larsa Pippen Flaunts Taut Tummy In Tiny Bra & Ripped Leggings During Intense Sweat Session

Larsa Pippen’s latest Instagram video has her followers wanting more.

As fans of the brunette bombshell know, Larsa is no stranger to showing off her fit figure on social media. The bombshell names Kourtney and Kim Kardashian as two of her closest friends and like the famous sisters, she regularly delights fans with sexy new photos on social media. While the mother of four oftentimes strikes a pose in a bikini or a crop top, she proving that she looks just and hot during a steamy workout.

In the most recent post that was shared with fans, Pippen gives fans a little glimpse into her intense workout session, which she calls a “lifestyle.” In the sexy new post, the stunner shares not one but two videos of herself partaking in a sweat session. The first video starts off with Pippen’s legs that are clad in skintight and ripped leggings that accentuate her toned legs. For the all-black look, Pippen also dons a pair of Nike sneakers. As the camera pans up, fans are treated to a great view of her taut and tan tummy and a tiny sports bra with the ALO logo.

Larsa puts on a busty display in the sexy video, offering fans generous views of cleavage while she hangs in the air and does leg lifts. In the second video in the series, Pippen moves onto the floor where she does squats with a weight behind her neck. She appears to be wearing minimal makeup for the workout, rocking her long, dark locks in a high bun.

Within just a short time of the post going live, it’s already earning Larsa a ton of attention from her 1.8 million-plus followers with over 2,000 likes in addition to 40-plus comments. Some fans took to the photo to gush over her amazing figure while countless others applauded her for making it to the gym.

“Keep grinding girl,” one follower wrote.

“She makes it look easy,” another chimed in.

“I wish you were my girlfriend Larsa,” one more social media user raved.

And this is not the first time over the course of the last few weeks that Larsa has put her body on display for fans. As The Inquisitr recently shared, Larsa struck a sultry pose by a pool in a relatively new post. In the photo, the stunner’s amazing body was on display while she busted out of a tiny cream colored bra — flaunting her picture-perfect abs in the process. The beauty paired the look with a pair of matching and loose-fitting lounge pants that featured a drawstring at the waist.

It comes as no surprise that this shot earned her upwards of 41,000 likes.