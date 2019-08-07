Kim Kardashian Flaunts Cleavage, New Hair Style In Tiny White Dress

Kim Kardashian is changing up her look a bit in her latest set of social media photos, and her fans seem to approve.

On Wednesday, Kim Kardashian took to her Instagram account to share two new photos of herself looking like she stepped straight out of the 1990’s during a photo shoot for her new makeup line inspired by the decade.

In the sexy snapshots, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star wears a form-fitting, white dress that flaunts her ample cleavage, tiny waist, toned arms, and long, lean legs.

Kim had her long, dark hair parted down the middle with some light brown chunky highlights in it. The straight strands fell down her back and curled around her shoulders to replicate a popular hairstyle worn by many women in the 90’s.

Kardashian also donned a full face of makeup in the snap, which included darkened eyebrows, thick lashes, and dark pink eye shadow. She added a bronzed glow, pink blush on her cheeks, and a nude lip to complete her glam look.

Kim accessorized her look with a chain and very large cross pendant around her neck as she gave a sultry stare into the camera. In the second photo, Kim poses with her arm up and behind her head.

Kim Kardashian’s personal photographer, Marcus Hyde, didn’t shoot the photos, and one of the reasons is likely because he’s currently dealing with a scandal.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, one model recently came forward with claims that the photographer solicited nude photos from her.

Loading...

The woman stated that she was messaging Marcus about a photo shoot, and he allegedly told her that he would snap her photos for free if she sent him nude photos of herself. When she refused, Hyde reportedly told the woman that she would then have to pay $2,000 if she wanted to use his services.

When Kim heard the news of the allegations she took to social media to speak out. Kardashian claimed that she had never known Hyde to behave that way, but commends the women who are speaking out about the bad behavior.

“My own experiences have always been professional, and I am deeply shocked, saddened and disappointed to learn that other women have had very different experiences. I stand in full support of every woman’s right to not be harassed, asked or pressured to do anything they are not comfortable with. We cannot allow this type of behavior to go unnoticed and I applaud those who speak out,” Kardashian said in her statement.

Meanwhile, fans can see more of Kim Kardashian’s sexy photos by following her on social media.