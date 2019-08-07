Kelly Ripa’s ‘Mid Life Crisis’ Workout Tribute Already Dubbed Epic By Instagram

Kelly Ripa’s Instagram followers are subscribing to the star’s account for a reason: the Live! with Kelly and Ryan host has somewhat of a reputation for delivering hilarious, heart-warming, or epic throwback updates. While Kelly’s update today wasn’t sending fans old-school photos of her family, it was ticking boxes on the humor front, with fans appearing to take little time to dub the whole thing epic.

Earlier today, Kelly updated her account. The 48-year-old had taken to the platform to honor one her talk show host’s producers – Michael Gelman is also a close friend of Kelly’s. As Kelly stated in her caption, her “birthday” wishes for Michael were somewhat on the late side, but they were nonetheless there.

Kelly posted a video of Michael pushing himself during a workout with sword training and reps. The video was accompanied by thumping beats that seemed to have been carefully chosen to generate a little humor. Kelly likewise proved amusing via a caption suggesting that Michael had reached a notorious point in his life. She finished off her wishes with some fitness-centric emoji that included muscular arm pumps, stars, and birthday cakes.

It looks like Instagram has given the update the thumbs-up.

“Omg yaaaas!” one fan wrote.

“This is awesome. And it proofs [sic] that age is just a number. I do a tough cycle class with 20 somethings, & I can keep up just like them maybe even better. And am 60,” another fan wrote.

“Oh great….now I can’t unsee this?!” another added with what appeared to be humorous sarcasm.

The post itself proved popular, racking up over 32,000 views within just one hour of going live. The same time frame clocked over 3,600 likes, with a celebrity like coming in from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna.

Kelly’s Instagram activity has been making headlines of late. The blonde recently took to the platform to share a rare and stunning photo of her daughter Lola Grace Consuelos. The 18-year-old has only appeared in a handful of images posted to her mother’s account, with a high-profile “prom” update earlier this year making People‘s headlines. As the magazine chronicled, Kelly herself had admitted via her caption that it took close to 24 hours for Lola to green-light having the snaps posted to social media. Lola is notoriously private on Instagram, with a locked account.

Kelly has 2.4 million Instagram followers. Her account is followed by celebrities including actresses Priyanka Chopra and Chloe Grace Moretz, alongside Younger star Hilary Duff, and fellow media face Giuliana Rancic.