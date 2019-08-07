Jen Selter Flaunts Her Famous Booty & Enviable Body In Thong Bikini

Fitness model Jen Selter sent temperatures soaring in her recent update to Instagram on Wednesday.

In the snap, the brunette bombshell wore a thong bikini that showed off her stunning figure — along with plenty of skin. Selter was on the shore near a beach at what appeared to be sunset. Standing next to a red convertible, she stood facing the ocean, giving viewers a full view of her backside. With one knee bent and her back slightly arched, she gave her fans plenty to drool over. The beauty wore a small bikini, but not much could be seen of it given the position of her body. Selter sported a pair of sunglasses and sneakers as she turned to give the camera a happy smile.

Selter reflected on her upcoming birthday — which happens to be tomorrow — and how her life had changed over the past year. Many of her fans were quick to wish her a happy birthday while others couldn’t help but comment on how hot she looked in the photo.

“So gorgeous!!” one fan said.

“Freaking beautiful hottie,” wrote another.

“Omg what a view,” said one follower.

“Literally flawless,” another said.

“Astonishingly awesome,” wrote one fan.

“You’re so stunning!” said another.

In an interview with the Huffington Post, Selter reflected on what it takes to get a body — and booty — like hers.

“There is no secret pill, no special diet. What it comes down to is how hard you push yourself and how you overcome the mental challenge of getting yourself to the gym even when you really don’t want to. Consistency leads to results,” she said.

She went on to say that fitness was a lifestyle.

“You must be mentally prepared to commit to it and be consistent with your health and fitness lifestyle in order to see results and as we know results don’t happen overnight,” she added.

When asked about beauty tips, she said that her ultimate beauty tip was drinking plenty of water, adding that the benefits of drinking water included hydrating skin, which helped with dryness. She also said that a healthy diet was always a part of her days. She said she started the day with a healthy breakfast that might look like oatmeal or egg white and toast. Lunch generally consists of a salad with lots of vegetable and dinner can be either chicken, steak, pasta dishes or sushi.

