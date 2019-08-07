‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Casting Spoilers For Next Week: Thomas Schemes With Drug-Dealer Pal, Vinny

The Bold and the Beautiful casting spoilers for the week of August 12 reveals that Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) is still plotting and scheming to get his way. Now that he is in hiding, he can only rely on a few people not to give away his location. Luckily, he has a drug dealer as a friend and Vincent Walker (Joe LoCicero) has already proved that he has no morals.

Tuesday, August 13

Henry Joseph Samiri reprises his role as Douglas Forrester, per Highlight Hollywood.

Everybody’s hero, Douglas, will make a comeback on Tuesday. He played a pivotal role in Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) putting the pieces of the puzzle together. Douglas insisted that Phoebe was Beth (Madeline Valdez and River Davidson) despite the fact that nobody believed him at first.

Thanks to his courage, Hope and Liam were reunited with their baby. However, he defied his father who warned him that there would be dire consequences should he tell the truth.

Although Douglas must be proud of himself, he also knows that he disobeyed his father. The young boy may feel out of sorts now that Thomas has gone missing and Hope has found her baby. Will he ever find someone who really puts him first?

Wednesday, August 14

Thomas has a drug-dealer pal. It should actually come as no surprise that Thomas has friends who have low morals since it’s fairly obvious that he will do anything to get what he wants.

Thomas ran away after Liam tried to force him to tell Hope that he had been lying to her. Liam wanted the designer to admit that he had known about Beth but had manipulated the situation so that he could marry Hope. However, Thomas broke free from Liam and fled from the scene.

It appears as if he is contemplating his next move. According to She Knows Soaps, Thomas will reach out to Vinny as he tries to vindicate himself to Hope. The unstable designer will try to come up with a plan that will convince Hope to stay with him. It appears as if Vinny will help him with his scheme.

Thursday, August 15

Finnegan George will return as Will Spencer.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Liam and Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) will bond next week. Will may be spending some time with his brother and dad too.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS. Check back with The Inquisitr for the latest spoilers, recaps, and casting news.